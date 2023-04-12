Show property on map Show properties list
Studios for Sale in Phuket Province, Thailand

25 properties total found
1 room studio apartmentin Phuket, Thailand
1 room studio apartment
Phuket, Thailand
1 Number of rooms 1 bath 26 m² 4/7 Floor
€ 49,913
Are you ready to open the door to the fabulous world, where every day is an adventure? Where…
1 room studio apartmentin Phuket, Thailand
1 room studio apartment
Phuket, Thailand
1 Number of rooms 1 bath 23 m² 5/8 Floor
€ 87,471
Do you know what perfection looks like? We can show you! Welcome to our residential complex …
1 room studio apartmentin Phuket, Thailand
1 room studio apartment
Phuket, Thailand
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 34 m² 3/5 Floor
€ 120,000
Complex in the area of Bangtao Beach in the resort area of Laguna, about. Phuket.❖ Cost:Apar…
1 room studio apartmentin Phuket, Thailand
1 room studio apartment
Phuket, Thailand
1 Number of rooms 1 bath 40 m² 2/5 Floor
€ 150,000
Apartments in an amazing LUXURY class complex on the first line 150 meters from Kamala Beach…
1 room studio apartmentin Phuket, Thailand
1 room studio apartment
Phuket, Thailand
1 Number of rooms 1 bath 3 Floor
€ 79,697
On sale new apartments - two identical apartments under numbers B318 and B317 ( corner ).Urg…
1 room studio apartmentin Phuket, Thailand
1 room studio apartment
Phuket, Thailand
1 Number of rooms 1 bath 34 m² 2/3 Floor
€ 117,448
Property Investment with 8% Rental Guarantee for 3 years and Free Holiday in one of the most…
1 room studio apartment with Investmentsin Phuket, Thailand
1 room studio apartment with Investments
Phuket, Thailand
1 Number of rooms 2 bath 60 m² 3/3 Floor
€ 173,532
PATONG BAY HILL – Condominium Patong Bay Seaview Residence is a contemporary d…
1 room studio apartment with Residence and citizenshipin Phuket, Thailand
1 room studio apartment with Residence and citizenship
Phuket, Thailand
1 Number of rooms 1 bath 3 300 m² 8/8 Floor
€ 133,269
ECO FRIENDLY CONCEPT Why we care Every 1.2 seconds, man destroy an area of forest t…
1 room studio apartmentin Patong, Thailand
1 room studio apartment
Patong, Thailand
1 Number of rooms 1 bath 29 m²
€ 145,000
武 Completion of construction 3rd quarter of 2022 穿 Cost of apartment 29m & sup2; from 1…
1 room studio apartmentin Phuket, Thailand
1 room studio apartment
Phuket, Thailand
1 Number of rooms 1 bath 47 m²
€ 171,000
⁇ Construction completion date, quarter 4, 2023 ⁇ Op apartment cost 47m and sup2; from 175 t…
Studio apartment 1 bathroomin Phuket, Thailand
Studio apartment 1 bathroom
Phuket, Thailand
1 bath 30 m² Number of floors 7
€ 59,144
LAYAN GREEN PARK APPROACHES FOR FAMILY EXTENSES & mdash; & nbsp; Apartments from 30.3 m2 …
1 room studio apartmentin Phuket, Thailand
1 room studio apartment
Phuket, Thailand
1 Number of rooms 1 bath 29 m²
€ 115,000
武 Completion of construction 2nd quarter of 2022 穿Op cost of an apartment of 28.4m & s…
1 room studio apartmentin Phuket, Thailand
1 room studio apartment
Phuket, Thailand
1 Number of rooms 1 bath 35 m² Number of floors 5
€ 152,000
Deadline October 2021. , Costs for apartments with an area of 35m and sup2; 110 thousand. $ …
1 room studio apartmentin Phuket, Thailand
1 room studio apartment
Phuket, Thailand
1 Number of rooms 1 bath 23 m² 4/5 Floor
€ 52,733
Ready complex The price includes all furniture and equipment Complete dedication Located and…
1 room studio apartmentin Phuket, Thailand
1 room studio apartment
Phuket, Thailand
1 Number of rooms 1 bath 40 m² Number of floors 8
€ 173,000
INVESTMENT WITH THE PROGRAM OF THE WARRANTY INCOME FROM THE MEETING - & nbsp; 7 % YEAR I…
1 room studio apartmentin Phuket, Thailand
1 room studio apartment
Phuket, Thailand
1 Number of rooms 1 bath 28 m² Number of floors 8
€ 127,000
武 Deadline for the fourth quarter of 2022. , Cost of studio apartments of 28 my sup2; 93 th…
1 room studio apartmentin Ban Tha Len, Thailand
1 room studio apartment
Ban Tha Len, Thailand
1 Number of rooms 1 bath 29 m² Number of floors 7
€ 130,000
This is the developer's only budget complex - Laguna (over 30 years on the market) 上 Da…
1 room studio apartmentin Phuket, Thailand
1 room studio apartment
Phuket, Thailand
1 Number of rooms 1 bath 3 300 m² 8/8 Floor
€ 79,940
Investment real estate in Thailand on Phuket Island Apartments for personal use and investme…
1 room studio apartmentin Phuket, Thailand
1 room studio apartment
Phuket, Thailand
1 Number of rooms 1 bath 30 m² 4/8 Floor
€ 115,593
The condominium Wekata Luxury is a new project of Phuket9 company. 7% guaranteed income…
1 room studio apartmentin Phuket, Thailand
1 room studio apartment
Phuket, Thailand
1 Number of rooms 1 bath 41 m² 7/8 Floor
€ 151,904
New studio apartment, 41 sqm, with sea view in a condominium VIPKaron, a resi…
1 room studio apartmentin Phuket, Thailand
1 room studio apartment
Phuket, Thailand
1 Number of rooms 1 bath 40 m² 7/8 Floor
€ 150,158
New studio apartment, 40,5 sqm, with sea view in a condominium VIPKaron, a residen…
1 room studio apartmentin Phuket, Thailand
1 room studio apartment
Phuket, Thailand
1 Number of rooms 1 bath 28 m² 1/8 Floor
€ 82,562
New studio apartment, 28,4 sqm,  in a condominium VIPKaron, a residential com…
1 room studio apartmentin Phuket, Thailand
1 room studio apartment
Phuket, Thailand
1 Number of rooms 1 bath 37 m² 1/8 Floor
€ 107,006
New studio apartment, 36,8 sqm, in a condominium VIPKaron, a residential complex in Phu…
1 room studio apartmentin Phuket, Thailand
1 room studio apartment
Phuket, Thailand
1 Number of rooms 1 bath 39 m² 2/8 Floor
€ 103,763
New studio apartment, 39,6 sqm, in a condominium VIPKaron, a residential complex in Phu…
1 room studio apartmentin Phuket, Thailand
1 room studio apartment
Phuket, Thailand
1 Number of rooms 1 bath 44 m² 1/6 Floor
€ 116,864
New studio apartment, 44,2 sqm, in a condominium VIPKaron, a residential complex in Phu…

