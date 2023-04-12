Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Thailand
  3. Phuket Province
  4. Penthouses

Penthouses for sale in Phuket Province, Thailand

Phuket
1
Penthouse To archive
Clear all
1 property total found
Penthouse 3 roomsin Phuket, Thailand
Penthouse 3 rooms
Phuket, Thailand
3 Number of rooms 2 bath
€ 766,740
Penthouse in the Diamond complex built in the Bang Tao beach area ( 800 meta ) per beach. Th…

Properties features in Phuket Province, Thailand

cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go