Thailand
UAE
Turkey
Greece
Spain
Portugal
Cyprus
Poland
All countries
New buildings
New buildings
Flats in new buildings in Thailand
New houses in Thailand
All new buildings in Thailand
15
Under construction
New projects
Finished projects
Developers in Thailand
Residential
Apartment in Thailand
Condo
Studio apartment
House in Thailand
Villa
Townhouse
Land in Thailand
Luxury Properties in Thailand
Find an Agent in Thailand
Real estate agencies in Thailand
Agents in Thailand
Commercial
All commercial properties in Thailand
Hotel
Revenue house
Investment
Luxury Properties
Investment Properties in Thailand
Find an Agent in Thailand
Real estate agencies in Thailand
Agents in Thailand
Rent
Short-term rental
Long-term rental
Immigration
Immigration programs in Thailand
Permanent residence
Residence permit
Second citizenship
Find a consultant
Immigration consultants
News
Real estate news
Company news
Promotions
Flights and hotels
FAQ
Real Estate Glossary
EN
EUR
Change
Hide
Choose language:
English
Русский
Deutsch
Español
Polski
Currency:
USD
EUR
GBP
RUB
BYN
PLN
CZK
Log in
Sign up
Add property
As private owner
As a company
Filters
Price:
EUR
RUB
USD
BYN
CZK
GBP
PLN
THB
TRY
Property type:
Apartment
Studio apartment
Condo
Penthouse
House
Cottage
Villa
Townhouse
Category:
New building
Secondary market
Under construction
Tags:
Total area:
Land area:
Rooms:
1
2
3
4
5+
Bedrooms:
1
2
3
4
5+
Bathrooms:
1
2
3
4
5+
Select the year of completion:
Seller:
All
Agencies
Private seller
Show property on map
Show properties list
Realting.com
Thailand
Phuket Province
Houses
Pool Houses for sale in Phuket Province, Thailand
Phuket
1609
Patong
19
Khok Kloi
12
Kathu
9
House
Clear all
415 properties total found
New
Prices in ascending order
Price descending
Popular first
4 room house
Phuket, Thailand
5 bath
487 m²
Number of floors 2
€ 878,843
4 room house
Phuket, Thailand
5 bath
487 m²
Number of floors 2
€ 877,507
4 room house
Phuket, Thailand
4 bath
480 m²
Number of floors 2
€ 587,944
The villa is part of the -star Angsana Villas Resort.The two-storey private villa combines t…
4 room house
Phuket, Thailand
5 bath
487 m²
Number of floors 2
Price on request
3 room house
Phuket, Thailand
4 bath
186 m²
Number of floors 2
€ 586,608
4 room house
Phuket, Thailand
4 bath
412 m²
Number of floors 2
€ 983,470
4 room house
Phuket, Thailand
4 bath
412 m²
Number of floors 2
€ 738,939
5 room house
Phuket, Thailand
5 bath
541 m²
Number of floors 2
€ 1,211,699
4 room house
Phuket, Thailand
4 bath
372 m²
Number of floors 2
€ 387,642
4 room house
Phuket, Thailand
4 bath
372 m²
Number of floors 2
€ 452,289
3 room house
Phuket, Thailand
3 bath
522 m²
Number of floors 2
Price on request
9 room house
Phuket, Thailand
9 bath
Price on request
3 room house
Phuket, Thailand
4 bath
306 m²
Number of floors 2
€ 521,132
3 room house
Phuket, Thailand
4 bath
306 m²
Number of floors 2
€ 427,596
5 room house
Phuket, Thailand
4 bath
394 m²
Number of floors 2
€ 665,446
5 room house
Phuket, Thailand
4 bath
394 m²
Number of floors 2
€ 905,968
7 room house
Phuket, Thailand
8 bath
Number of floors 3
Price on request
Nestled high on the side of a mountain, Villa Beyond offers panoramic views of Phukets Bang …
6 room house
Phuket, Thailand
7 bath
Number of floors 3
Price on request
Nestled high on the side of a mountain, Villa Beyond offers panoramic views of Phukets Bang …
5 room house
Ban Kata, Thailand
7 bath
450 m²
Number of floors 2
€ 4,869,620
3 room house
Phuket, Thailand
4 bath
573 m²
Number of floors 2
€ 1,024,714
5 room house
Phuket, Thailand
6 bath
751 m²
Number of floors 2
€ 1,024,714
5 room house
Phuket, Thailand
6 bath
827 m²
Number of floors 2
€ 1,550,564
3 room house
Phuket, Thailand
3 bath
373 m²
Number of floors 2
€ 515,787
5 room house
Phuket, Thailand
6 bath
751 m²
Number of floors 2
€ 1,331,496
2 room house
Ban Kata, Thailand
2 bath
160 m²
Number of floors 1
€ 261,902
3 room house
Ban Kata, Thailand
3 bath
160 m²
Number of floors 1
€ 304,662
5 room house
Phuket, Thailand
5 bath
788 m²
Number of floors 1
€ 3,661,288
4 room house
Phuket, Thailand
5 bath
458 m²
Number of floors 1
€ 799,069
4 room house
Phuket, Thailand
5 bath
441 m²
Number of floors 1
€ 745,620
4 room house
Phuket, Thailand
5 bath
410 m²
Number of floors 1
€ 692,171
Show next 30 properties
1
2
3
...
14
Properties features in Phuket Province, Thailand
with mountain view
with sea view
with lake view
cheap
luxury
Look for
Immigration programs
on Realting.com
Go
Search using the map