Mountain View Houses for Sale in Phuket Province, Thailand

108 properties total found
9 room housein Phuket, Thailand
9 room house
Phuket, Thailand
9 bath
Price on request
6 room housein Phuket, Thailand
6 room house
Phuket, Thailand
6 bath 981 m² Number of floors 3
Price on request
7 room housein Phuket, Thailand
7 room house
Phuket, Thailand
8 bath Number of floors 3
Price on request
Nestled high on the side of a mountain, Villa Beyond offers panoramic views of Phukets Bang …
6 room housein Phuket, Thailand
6 room house
Phuket, Thailand
7 bath Number of floors 3
Price on request
Nestled high on the side of a mountain, Villa Beyond offers panoramic views of Phukets Bang …
4 room housein Phuket, Thailand
4 room house
Phuket, Thailand
5 bath 1 130 m²
€ 1,540,146
4 room housein Phuket, Thailand
4 room house
Phuket, Thailand
5 bath 1 186 m²
€ 1,901,732
5 room housein Phuket, Thailand
5 room house
Phuket, Thailand
6 bath 939 m²
€ 1,813,059
Villa 2 room villain Phuket, Thailand
Villa 2 room villa
Phuket, Thailand
2 bath 160 m²
€ 448,975
RESALE. With partial sea views, nestled in the hills above the Kamala Valley on Phuket’s Wes…
3 room housein Ban Kata, Thailand
3 room house
Ban Kata, Thailand
4 bath 330 m² Number of floors 1
€ 775,017
3 room housein Ban Kata, Thailand
3 room house
Ban Kata, Thailand
4 bath 330 m² Number of floors 1
Price on request
5 room housein Patong, Thailand
5 room house
Patong, Thailand
8 bath 462 m²
€ 2,111,254
3 room housein Phuket, Thailand
3 room house
Phuket, Thailand
3 bath 349 m² Number of floors 1
€ 424,923
3 room housein Phuket, Thailand
3 room house
Phuket, Thailand
4 bath 581 m² Number of floors 2
€ 1,198,910
3 room housein Phuket, Thailand
3 room house
Phuket, Thailand
3 Number of rooms 352 m² Number of floors 3
€ 585,200
Modern villa of three bedrooms, fully furnished, suitable for life and rental. Unique archit…
7 room housein Phuket, Thailand
7 room house
Phuket, Thailand
7 Number of rooms 816 m² Number of floors 2
€ 1,431,611
Luxury villa for family residence, in the oasis of nature of Thailand, with a chic design an…
3 room housein Phuket, Thailand
3 room house
Phuket, Thailand
3 Number of rooms 511 m² Number of floors 2
€ 759,896
The enclosed guarded village consists of 26 villas. There are two types of villas to choose …
3 room housein Phuket, Thailand
3 room house
Phuket, Thailand
3 Number of rooms 352 m² Number of floors 3
€ 580,716
Modern villa of three bedrooms, fully furnished, suitable for life and rental. Unique archit…
3 room housein Phuket, Thailand
3 room house
Phuket, Thailand
3 Number of rooms 380 m² Number of floors 2
€ 642,017
Type A villa, this is a small villa with two pools. Well equipped. Thoughtful living space, …
Villa Villa 7 bedroomsin Kathu, Thailand
Villa Villa 7 bedrooms
Kathu, Thailand
8 bath 1 200 m²
€ 1,229,338
RESALE. Nestled on a hillside, surrounded by tropical greenery and featuring views of forest…
4 room housein Phuket, Thailand
4 room house
Phuket, Thailand
6 bath 900 m² Number of floors 2
Price on request
The project consists of seven two-storey sea view residences with security and walking dist…
Villa 3 room villain Phuket, Thailand
Villa 3 room villa
Phuket, Thailand
4 bath 400 m²
€ 427,596
RESALE. In a small quiet cul-de-sac of only 5 villas, off Samakki Road less than 4km to Nai …
Villa 4 room villain Phuket, Thailand
Villa 4 room villa
Phuket, Thailand
3 bath 353 m²
€ 394,190
RESALE. A lovely family home, peaceful and private but not isolated, located just below the …
Villa Villa 7 bedrooms with golf viewin Kathu, Thailand
Villa Villa 7 bedrooms with golf view
Kathu, Thailand
6 bath 550 m²
€ 529,150
RESALE. Panoramic golf course views, green mountains, tranquil lakes, morning fog and quiet …
4 room housein Phuket, Thailand
4 room house
Phuket, Thailand
3 bath Number of floors 2
€ 694,843
4 room housein Kathu, Thailand
4 room house
Kathu, Thailand
3 bath Number of floors 1
€ 855,191
4 room housein Phuket, Thailand
4 room house
Phuket, Thailand
4 bath 405 m² Number of floors 1
€ 881,649
4 room housein Phuket, Thailand
4 room house
Phuket, Thailand
4 bath 450 m² Number of floors 1
€ 1,135,801
4 room housein Phuket, Thailand
4 room house
Phuket, Thailand
4 bath 408 m² Number of floors 1
€ 1,038,790
4 room housein Phuket, Thailand
4 room house
Phuket, Thailand
4 bath 411 m² Number of floors 1
€ 907,037
3 room housein Phuket, Thailand
3 room house
Phuket, Thailand
4 bath 360 m² Number of floors 2
€ 775,017
Off-plan villa in Vista Del Mar

Properties features in Phuket Province, Thailand

with sea view
with swimming pool
with lake view
cheap
luxury
