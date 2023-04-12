Thailand
Realting.com
Thailand
Phuket Province
Houses
Lake Houses for sale in Phuket Province, Thailand
19 properties total found
4 room house
Phuket, Thailand
4 bath
480 m²
Number of floors 2
€ 587,944
The villa is part of the -star Angsana Villas Resort.The two-storey private villa combines t…
4 room house
Phuket, Thailand
5 bath
671 m²
Number of floors 2
Price on request
4 room house
Phuket, Thailand
4 bath
502 m²
Number of floors 2
Price on request
4 room house
Phuket, Thailand
4 bath
502 m²
Number of floors 2
€ 721,568
4 room house
Phuket, Thailand
3 bath
Number of floors 2
€ 694,843
4 room house
Phuket, Thailand
3 bath
1 000 m²
Number of floors 2
Price on request
On the ground floor of the two-storey villa, there is a terrace with a private pool, an outd…
4 room house
Phuket, Thailand
3 bath
497 m²
Number of floors 2
Price on request
5 room house
Phuket, Thailand
6 bath
1 541 m²
Number of floors 2
Price on request
Комфортабельная вилла с ухоженным садом всего в метрах от пляжа Сурин. Вилла расположена в …
3 room house
Phuket, Thailand
3 bath
450 m²
Number of floors 2
Price on request
На первом этаже расположена просторная гостиная и кухня. Кухня оснащена духовой печью, вытяж…
3 room house
Phuket, Thailand
3 bath
450 m²
Number of floors 2
Price on request
На первом этаже расположена просторная гостиная и кухня. Кухня оснащена духовой печью, вытяж…
3 room house
Phuket, Thailand
3 bath
480 m²
Number of floors 2
Price on request
На первом этаже расположена просторная гостиная и кухня. Кухня оснащена духовой печью, вытяж…
4 room house
Phuket, Thailand
4 bath
560 m²
Number of floors 2
€ 1,202,613
The villa is part of the -star Angsana Villas Resort.The two-storey private villa combines t…
4 room house
Phuket, Thailand
3 bath
Number of floors 2
€ 1,068,989
3 room house
Phuket, Thailand
4 bath
480 m²
Number of floors 2
Price on request
Уютная вилла расположена в самом крупном пятизвездочном комплексе Лагуны Angsana Villas Reso…
4 room house
Phuket, Thailand
4 bath
1 600 m²
Number of floors 2
€ 1,122,439
Уютный дом с одним из самых великолепных видов в Лагуне на озеро и гольф поле. Дом расположе…
4 room house
Phuket, Thailand
3 bath
950 m²
Number of floors 2
€ 1,202,613
AN ATTRACTIVE INVESTMENT OPPORTUNITY The present owner is willing to take the house on rent …
4 room house
Phuket, Thailand
5 bath
671 m²
Number of floors 2
€ 1,087,697
4 room house
Phuket, Thailand
3 bath
Number of floors 2
€ 494,408
4 room house
Phuket, Thailand
3 bath
350 m²
Number of floors 2
€ 507,770
