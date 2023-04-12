Thailand
UAE
Turkey
Greece
Spain
Portugal
Cyprus
Poland
All countries
New buildings
New buildings
Flats in new buildings in Thailand
New houses in Thailand
All new buildings in Thailand
15
Under construction
New projects
Finished projects
Developers in Thailand
Residential
Apartment in Thailand
Condo
Studio apartment
House in Thailand
Villa
Townhouse
Land in Thailand
Luxury Properties in Thailand
Find an Agent in Thailand
Real estate agencies in Thailand
Agents in Thailand
Commercial
All commercial properties in Thailand
Hotel
Revenue house
Investment
Luxury Properties
Investment Properties in Thailand
Find an Agent in Thailand
Real estate agencies in Thailand
Agents in Thailand
Rent
Short-term rental
Long-term rental
Immigration
Immigration programs in Thailand
Permanent residence
Residence permit
Second citizenship
Find a consultant
Immigration consultants
News
Real estate news
Company news
Promotions
Flights and hotels
FAQ
Real Estate Glossary
EN
EUR
Change
Hide
Choose language:
English
Русский
Deutsch
Español
Polski
Currency:
USD
EUR
GBP
RUB
BYN
PLN
CZK
Log in
Sign up
Add property
As private owner
As a company
Filters
Price:
EUR
RUB
USD
BYN
CZK
GBP
PLN
THB
TRY
Property type:
Apartment
Studio apartment
Condo
Penthouse
House
Cottage
Villa
Townhouse
Category:
New building
Secondary market
Under construction
Tags:
Total area:
Land area:
Rooms:
1
2
3
4
5+
Bedrooms:
1
2
3
4
5+
Bathrooms:
1
2
3
4
5+
Select the year of completion:
Seller:
All
Agencies
Private seller
Show property on map
Show properties list
Realting.com
Thailand
Phuket Province
Condos
Condos for sale in Phuket Province, Thailand
Phuket
883
Patong
28
Condo
Clear all
885 properties total found
New
Prices in ascending order
Price descending
Popular first
Condo 3 bedrooms
Phuket, Thailand
3 bath
212 m²
3/3 Floor
€ 505,097
Condo 2 bedrooms
Phuket, Thailand
2 bath
120 m²
2/3 Floor
€ 173,711
Condo 1 bedroom
Phuket, Thailand
1 bath
37 m²
2/4 Floor
€ 157,676
Condo 2 bedrooms
Phuket, Thailand
2 bath
71 m²
2/7 Floor
€ 305,330
Condo 2 bedrooms
Phuket, Thailand
2 bath
75 m²
7/7 Floor
€ 358,913
Condo
Phuket, Thailand
1 bath
24 m²
1/7 Floor
€ 116,146
Condo 1 bedroom
Phuket, Thailand
1 bath
35 m²
2/7 Floor
€ 155,297
Condo
Phuket, Thailand
1 bath
25 m²
2/7 Floor
€ 155,297
Condo
Phuket, Thailand
1 bath
24 m²
1/7 Floor
€ 106,418
Condo 1 bedroom
Phuket, Thailand
1 bath
27 m²
6/8 Floor
€ 80,174
Condo 1 bedroom
Phuket, Thailand
1 bath
45 m²
5/7 Floor
€ 138,969
Condo 2 bedrooms
Phuket, Thailand
2 bath
104 m²
1/5 Floor
€ 400,871
Condo 2 bedrooms
Phuket, Thailand
2 bath
75 m²
7/3 Floor
€ 465,812
Condo 1 bedroom
Phuket, Thailand
1 bath
33 m²
2/5 Floor
€ 106,899
Condo 2 bedrooms
Phuket, Thailand
2 bath
60 m²
4/7 Floor
€ 301,722
Here is a brand new world-class condominium in Laguna Resort from the long-established Ban…
Condo 1 bedroom
Phuket, Thailand
1 bath
60 m²
5/3 Floor
€ 335,395
Condo 1 bedroom
Phuket, Thailand
1 bath
35 m²
4/3 Floor
€ 182,530
Condo 1 bedroom
Phuket, Thailand
1 bath
40 m²
5/3 Floor
€ 219,143
Condo 2 bedrooms
Phuket, Thailand
2 bath
56 m²
7/3 Floor
€ 347,422
Condo 3 bedrooms
Phuket, Thailand
3 bath
354 m²
3 Floor
€ 3,198,950
Condo
Phuket, Thailand
1 bath
30 m²
4/7 Floor
€ 150,460
Condo 2 bedrooms
Phuket, Thailand
2 bath
52 m²
4/7 Floor
€ 255,756
Here is a brand new world-class condominium in Laguna Resort from the long-established Ban…
Condo 2 bedrooms
Phuket, Thailand
2 bath
312 m²
2/3 Floor
€ 1,603,484
Condo 2 bedrooms
Phuket, Thailand
2 bath
312 m²
2/3 Floor
Price on request
Condo 2 bedrooms
Phuket, Thailand
2 bath
560 m²
3/3 Floor
€ 374,146
Comprising conjoined properties, units and , this outstanding opportunity offers both offic…
Condo 3 bedrooms
Phuket, Thailand
3 bath
338 m²
€ 1,491,646
Condo
Phuket, Thailand
1 bath
27 m²
€ 58,794
Condo 2 bedrooms
Phuket, Thailand
2 bath
47 m²
€ 106,899
Condo 2 bedrooms
Phuket, Thailand
2 bath
75 m²
7/7 Floor
€ 400,871
Condo 2 bedrooms
Phuket, Thailand
2 bath
75 m²
Number of floors 5
Price on request
Show next 30 properties
1
2
3
...
Properties features in Phuket Province, Thailand
with mountain view
with sea view
with swimming pool
with lake view
cheap
luxury
Look for
Immigration programs
on Realting.com
Go
Search using the map