Realting.com
Thailand
Phuket Province
Apartments for sale
Seaview Apartments for Sale in Phuket Province, Thailand
313 properties total found
2 room apartment
Phuket, Thailand
3 Number of rooms
1 bath
89 m²
5 Floor
€ 329,498
Welcome to heaven on earth! Our seaside apartments in Thailand offer unforgettable sea views…
1 room apartment
Phuket, Thailand
2 Number of rooms
1 bath
58 m²
4 Floor
€ 216,006
Welcome to heaven on earth! Our seaside apartments in Thailand offer unforgettable sea views…
1 room studio apartment
Phuket, Thailand
1 Number of rooms
1 bath
26 m²
4/7 Floor
€ 49,913
Are you ready to open the door to the fabulous world, where every day is an adventure? Where…
1 room studio apartment
Phuket, Thailand
1 Number of rooms
1 bath
23 m²
5/8 Floor
€ 87,471
Do you know what perfection looks like? We can show you! Welcome to our residential complex …
1 room apartment
Phuket, Thailand
2 Number of rooms
1 bath
58 m²
5/8 Floor
€ 188,869
Do you know what perfection looks like? We can show you! Welcome to our residential complex …
1 room apartment
Phuket, Thailand
2 Number of rooms
1 bath
35 m²
4/8 Floor
€ 126,302
Welcome to the luxurious residential complex in Phuket, your new oasis of luxury and comfort…
2 room apartment
Phuket, Thailand
3 Number of rooms
1 bath
71 m²
3/8 Floor
€ 254,758
Welcome to the luxurious residential complex in Phuket, your new oasis of luxury and comfort…
Condo 1 bedroom
Phuket, Thailand
1 bath
37 m²
2/4 Floor
€ 157,676
Condo 1 bedroom
Phuket, Thailand
1 bath
60 m²
5/3 Floor
€ 335,395
Condo 3 bedrooms
Phuket, Thailand
3 bath
354 m²
3 Floor
€ 3,198,950
Condo 3 bedrooms
Phuket, Thailand
3 bath
338 m²
€ 1,491,646
Condo 3 bedrooms
Phuket, Thailand
3 bath
131 m²
3/4 Floor
€ 779,293
Condo 3 bedrooms
Phuket, Thailand
3 bath
342 m²
€ 775,017
This property is a SqM penthouse with bedrooms and bathrooms that is available for sale. …
Condo 2 bedrooms
Phuket, Thailand
2 bath
65 m²
4/6 Floor
€ 320,697
Condo 2 bedrooms
Phuket, Thailand
2 bath
62 m²
4/6 Floor
€ 307,334
Condo 2 bedrooms
Phuket, Thailand
2 bath
75 m²
3/6 Floor
€ 367,438
Condo 2 bedrooms
Phuket, Thailand
2 bath
62 m²
3/6 Floor
€ 267,247
Condo 3 bedrooms
Phuket, Thailand
3 bath
498 m²
2 Floor
€ 2,239,533
Condo 3 bedrooms
Phuket, Thailand
3 bath
354 m²
2 Floor
€ 2,659,111
Condo 3 bedrooms
Phuket, Thailand
3 bath
498 m²
€ 2,464,020
3 room apartment
Phuket, Thailand
4 bath
414 m²
€ 1,322,874
RESALE. Luxury island living atop the hillside above Kata Beach, in a unique natural environ…
3 room apartment
Phuket, Thailand
3 bath
336 m²
€ 2,271,602
RESALE An extremely rare, absolute beachfront, corner unit right on Bang Tao Beach, on Phuke…
Condo 3 bedrooms
Phuket, Thailand
5 bath
257 m²
Number of floors 2
Price on request
The luxurious Layan Gardens complex consists of apartments with stunning views of the mount…
2 room apartment
Phuket, Thailand
2 Number of rooms
75 m²
€ 333,978
Sunshine Beach has an investment area that will be managed by a 5-star hotel operator. Cozy …
Condo 3 bedrooms
Phuket, Thailand
3 bath
339 m²
2/3 Floor
Price on request
A unique three-bedroom residence with a unique view of the lagoon and a private pool, meter…
Condo 1 bedroom
Phuket, Thailand
1 bath
52 m²
3/6 Floor
€ 187,073
Buying an apartment in the Cassia Residence project is a unique and tempting offer that comb…
Condo 4 bedrooms
Pa Khlok, Thailand
4 bath
262 m²
4/4 Floor
€ 881,916
This newly renovated and elegantly furnished -bedroom penthouse on the th floor offers spaci…
Condo 2 bedrooms
Ban Kata, Thailand
2 bath
190 m²
Number of floors 3
€ 614,669
bedroom C unit type units at The Heights, offering the coveted foreign freehold title alon…
Condo 3 bedrooms
Ban Kata, Thailand
3 bath
414 m²
Number of floors 3
€ 1,068,989
Condo 2 bedrooms
Ban Kata, Thailand
1 bath
66 m²
2/3 Floor
€ 157,676
Show next 30 properties
1
2
3
...
11
