Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Thailand
  3. Phangnga Province
  4. Villas

Villas for sale in Phangnga Province, Thailand

Villa To archive
Clear all
1 property total found
Villa 4 room villa in Ban Nok Na, Thailand
Villa 4 room villa
Ban Nok Na, Thailand
1 066 m²
€ 794,871
PHA5532: 4 Bedroom Villa is located in Ko Kho Khao island at Phangnga Province. Placed…

Properties features in Phangnga Province, Thailand

with mountain view
with sea view
with swimming pool
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir