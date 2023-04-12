Show property on map Show properties list
Pool Penthouses for sale in Thailand

Similar properties in the surrounding area

1 room apartmentin Phuket, Thailand
1 room apartment
Phuket, Thailand
1 Number of rooms 1 bath Number of floors 8
€ 138,874
We present to your attention the apartments in the condominium VIP KATA 2 phase of construct…
2 room apartment with Buying a propertyin Chon Buri Province, Thailand
2 room apartment with Buying a property
Chon Buri Province, Thailand
3 Number of rooms 2 bath 56 m² 2/8 Floor
€ 62,661
For sale a new, double apartment, from a Finnish developer, with an area of 56 & nbsp; sq m,…
Condo 1 bedroomin Phuket, Thailand
Condo 1 bedroom
Phuket, Thailand
69 m²
€ 232,487
SUR5214: Only one unit! New condominium on Surin beach. The complex is decorated in a modern…
Villa 3 room villain Phuket, Thailand
Villa 3 room villa
Phuket, Thailand
310 m²
€ 1,100,075
RAW5296: Beach-front contemporary villa with direct access to Friendship beach in Rawai, Phu…
Villa 4 room villain Phuket, Thailand
Villa 4 room villa
Phuket, Thailand
584 m²
€ 1,409,287
LAY6885: The new project of luxury villas is located on the top of a hill in the Layan Beach…
Villa Villain Phuket, Thailand
Villa Villa
Phuket, Thailand
€ 155,003
RESALE. Completely renovated, designer finish and near Laguna Resort Complex. Located in a t…
3 room townhousein Phuket, Thailand
3 room townhouse
Phuket, Thailand
4 Number of rooms 3 bath 173 m² Number of floors 3
€ 327,271
Townhouse in Phuket • Construction year: 2015 • Distance to the sea: 800 m • Bedrooms: …
Villa 2 room villain Phuket, Thailand
Villa 2 room villa
Phuket, Thailand
2 bath 7 076 m²
€ 106,632
A highly affordable 2 bedroom duplex residence with Japanese influence, manifested through a…
Condo 1 bedroomin Phuket, Thailand
Condo 1 bedroom
Phuket, Thailand
1 bath 48 m² 4/7 Floor
Price on request
Condo 2 bedroomsin Phuket, Thailand
Condo 2 bedrooms
Phuket, Thailand
140 m²
€ 375,880
BAN6237: Luxury tropical residence for family living: 2 large swimming pools, children pool,…
Condoin Phuket, Thailand
Condo
Phuket, Thailand
1 bath 38 m² Number of floors 4
€ 131,753
What sets Grand Breeze Park apart is that we are able to offer the best of both worlds all o…
5 room housein Phuket, Thailand
5 room house
Phuket, Thailand
6 bath 900 m² Number of floors 2
€ 1,202,613

