Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Thailand
  3. Penthouses

Penthouses for sale in Thailand

Penthouse To archive
Clear all
1 property total found
Penthouse 3 rooms in Phuket, Thailand
Penthouse 3 rooms
Phuket, Thailand
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
€ 773,681
Penthouse in the Diamond complex built in the Bang Tao beach area ( 800 meta ) per beach. Th…

Properties features in Thailand

cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir