Thailand
UAE
Turkey
Greece
Spain
Portugal
Cyprus
Poland
All countries
New buildings
New buildings
Flats in new buildings in Thailand
New houses in Thailand
All new buildings in Thailand
15
Under construction
New projects
Finished projects
Developers in Thailand
Residential
Apartment in Thailand
Condo
Studio apartment
House in Thailand
Villa
Townhouse
Land in Thailand
Luxury Properties in Thailand
Find an Agent in Thailand
Real estate agencies in Thailand
Agents in Thailand
Commercial
All commercial properties in Thailand
Hotel
Revenue house
Investment
Luxury Properties
Investment Properties in Thailand
Find an Agent in Thailand
Real estate agencies in Thailand
Agents in Thailand
Rent
Short-term rental
Long-term rental
Immigration
Immigration programs in Thailand
Permanent residence
Residence permit
Second citizenship
Find a consultant
Immigration consultants
News
Real estate news
Company news
Promotions
Flights and hotels
FAQ
Real Estate Glossary
EN
EUR
Change
Hide
Choose language:
English
Русский
Deutsch
Español
Polski
Currency:
USD
EUR
GBP
RUB
BYN
PLN
CZK
Log in
Sign up
Add property
As private owner
As a company
Filters
Price:
EUR
RUB
USD
BYN
CZK
GBP
PLN
THB
TRY
Property type:
Apartment
Studio apartment
Condo
Penthouse
House
Cottage
Villa
Townhouse
Category:
New building
Secondary market
Under construction
Tags:
Total area:
Land area:
Rooms:
1
2
3
4
5+
Bedrooms:
1
2
3
4
5+
Bathrooms:
1
2
3
4
5+
Select the year of completion:
Seller:
All
Agencies
Private seller
Show property on map
Show properties list
Realting.com
Thailand
Chon Buri Province
Pattaya
Seaview Residential properties for Sale in Pattaya, Thailand
Clear all
2 properties total found
New
Prices in ascending order
Price descending
Popular first
Condo 2 rooms
Pattaya, Thailand
2 Number of rooms
1 bath
29 m²
67 Floor
€ 71,116
The highest and most grand condominium in Pattaya Grand Solaire Pattaya Condominium offers n…
Condo 2 rooms
Pattaya, Thailand
2 Number of rooms
1 bath
49 m²
13/24 Floor
€ 73,540
Sea view 1 bedroom apartment for sale in Cosy Beach View Condo on Pratumnak Hill: - Cosy …
Properties features in Pattaya, Thailand
with mountain view
with swimming pool
with lake view
cheap
luxury
Look for
Immigration programs
on Realting.com
Go
Search using the map