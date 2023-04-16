Show property on map Show properties list
Condos for sale in Pattaya, Thailand

Condo 3 roomsin Pattaya, Thailand
Condo 3 rooms
Pattaya, Thailand
3 Number of rooms 2 bath 86 m² 9/46 Floor
€ 226,100
For sale corner luxury apartment with 2 bedrooms in the elite condo Riviera Jomtien. The apa…
Condo 2 roomsin Pattaya, Thailand
Condo 2 rooms
Pattaya, Thailand
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 45 m² 30/35 Floor
€ 64,570
Beautiful sea view, modern 1 bedroom 45 sq.m. apartment in Supalai Mare Condo for sale. 9 un…
Condo 3 roomsin Pattaya, Thailand
Condo 3 rooms
Pattaya, Thailand
3 Number of rooms 2 bath 70 m² 3/35 Floor
€ 88,573
Price all included! Hurry up! Great offer for a 70 SQM 2 bedroom fully furnished apartment i…
Condo 3 roomsin Pattaya, Thailand
Condo 3 rooms
Pattaya, Thailand
3 Number of rooms 2 bath 73 m² 4/8 Floor
€ 80,373
Great offer for a 73 sq.m. pool view 2 bedroom condo in Club Royal Wongamat Condo. A four-bu…
Condo 2 roomsin Pattaya, Thailand
Condo 2 rooms
Pattaya, Thailand
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 47 m² 28/38 Floor
€ 121,777
Sea view 1 bedroom apartment for sale in beachfront Wongamat Tower Condo: - Wongamat Towe…
Condo 3 roomsin Pattaya, Thailand
Condo 3 rooms
Pattaya, Thailand
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 45 m² 67 Floor
€ 110,352
рандиозный проект в Паттайе! Квартиры в Grand Solaire с беспроцентной рассрочкой платежа на …
Condo 2 roomsin Pattaya, Thailand
Condo 2 rooms
Pattaya, Thailand
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 29 m² 67 Floor
€ 71,116
The highest and most grand condominium in Pattaya Grand Solaire Pattaya Condominium offers n…
Condo 3 roomsin Pattaya, Thailand
Condo 3 rooms
Pattaya, Thailand
3 Number of rooms 2 bath 71 m² 8 Floor
€ 106,321
Hot Sale! Beautiful 2 bedroom apartment in Aurora Pratumnak Condo for sale. - Aurora Prat…
Condo 3 roomsin Pattaya, Thailand
Condo 3 rooms
Pattaya, Thailand
3 Number of rooms 2 bath 61 m² 6/8 Floor
€ 98,052
Great offer for a beautiful 2 bedroom apartment in the beachfront The Sanctuary Wongamat Con…
Condo 3 roomsin Pattaya, Thailand
Condo 3 rooms
Pattaya, Thailand
3 Number of rooms 2 bath 224 m² 13 Floor
€ 588,318
224 SQM Corner 2 Bedroom Sea View Apartment Directly on Dongtan Beach Pratumnak Hill Dire…
Condo 2 roomsin Pattaya, Thailand
Condo 2 rooms
Pattaya, Thailand
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 72 m² 7 Floor
€ 89,473
Large 1 bedroom corner unit for sale in Tara Court on Pratamnak hill. - 1 bedroom, 1 bath…
Condo 2 roomsin Pattaya, Thailand
Condo 2 rooms
Pattaya, Thailand
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 47 m² 10 Floor
€ 85,551
Hot offer for a 1 bedroom 47 sq.m. condo in One Tower Pratumnak condo. Unit Type: 1 bedro…
Condo 1 roomin Pattaya, Thailand
Condo 1 room
Pattaya, Thailand
1 Number of rooms 1 bath 48 m² 15 Floor
€ 60,057
Great offer for a 48 SQM sea view studio in popular beachfront View Talay 5 Condo: - View…
Condo 2 roomsin Pattaya, Thailand
Condo 2 rooms
Pattaya, Thailand
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 49 m² 13/24 Floor
€ 73,540
Sea view 1 bedroom apartment for sale in Cosy Beach View Condo on Pratumnak Hill: - Cosy …

