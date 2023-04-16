Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Thailand
  3. Chon Buri Province
  4. Pattaya

Residential properties for sale in Pattaya, Thailand

53 properties total found
2 room apartmentin Pattaya, Thailand
2 room apartment
Pattaya, Thailand
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 40 m² 7/8 Floor
€ 76,528
In advance marketing, a wonderful apartment building in a prime location. Apartments from 24…
1 room apartmentin Pattaya, Thailand
1 room apartment
Pattaya, Thailand
1 Number of rooms 1 bath 24 m² 7/8 Floor
€ 45,350
In advance marketing, a wonderful apartment building in a prime location. Apartments from 24…
1 room apartmentin Pattaya, Thailand
1 room apartment
Pattaya, Thailand
1 Number of rooms 1 bath 23 m² 7/8 Floor
€ 43,460
In advance marketing, a wonderful apartment building in a prime location. Apartments from 24…
1 room apartmentin Pattaya, Thailand
1 room apartment
Pattaya, Thailand
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 30 m² 6/8 Floor
€ 56,775
In advance marketing, a wonderful apartment building in a prime location. Apartments from 24…
1 room apartmentin Pattaya, Thailand
1 room apartment
Pattaya, Thailand
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 31 m² 6/8 Floor
€ 60,498
In advance marketing, a wonderful apartment building in a prime location. Apartments from 24…
1 room apartmentin Pattaya, Thailand
1 room apartment
Pattaya, Thailand
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 40 m² 8/8 Floor
€ 78,746
In advance marketing, a wonderful apartment building in a prime location. Apartments from 24…
1 room apartmentin Pattaya, Thailand
1 room apartment
Pattaya, Thailand
1 Number of rooms 1 bath 24 m² 8/8 Floor
€ 46,664
In advance marketing, a wonderful apartment building in a prime location. Apartments from 24…
1 room apartmentin Pattaya, Thailand
1 room apartment
Pattaya, Thailand
1 Number of rooms 1 bath 24 m² 8/8 Floor
€ 46,664
In advance marketing, a wonderful apartment building in a prime location. Apartments from 24…
1 room apartmentin Pattaya, Thailand
1 room apartment
Pattaya, Thailand
1 Number of rooms 1 bath 25 m² 4/8 Floor
€ 42,369
In advance marketing, a wonderful apartment building in a prime location. Apartments from 24…
1 room apartmentin Pattaya, Thailand
1 room apartment
Pattaya, Thailand
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 29 m² 4/8 Floor
€ 52,961
In advance marketing, a wonderful apartment building in a prime location. Apartments from 24…
1 room apartmentin Pattaya, Thailand
1 room apartment
Pattaya, Thailand
1 Number of rooms 1 bath 25 m² 2/8 Floor
€ 41,326
In advance marketing, a wonderful apartment building in a prime location. Apartments from 24…
1 room apartmentin Pattaya, Thailand
1 room apartment
Pattaya, Thailand
1 Number of rooms 1 bath 24 m² 1/8 Floor
€ 37,012
In advance marketing, a wonderful apartment building in a prime location. Apartments from 24…
1 room apartmentin Pattaya, Thailand
1 room apartment
Pattaya, Thailand
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 31 m² 1/8 Floor
€ 48,824
In advance marketing, a wonderful apartment building in a prime location. Apartments from 24…
1 room apartmentin Pattaya, Thailand
1 room apartment
Pattaya, Thailand
1 Number of rooms 1 bath 26 m² 1/8 Floor
€ 40,949
In advance marketing, a wonderful apartment building in a prime location. Apartments from 24…
1 room apartmentin Pattaya, Thailand
1 room apartment
Pattaya, Thailand
1 Number of rooms 1 bath 24 m² 1/8 Floor
€ 37,799
In advance marketing, a wonderful apartment building in a prime location. Apartments from 24…
2 room apartmentin Pattaya, Thailand
2 room apartment
Pattaya, Thailand
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 36 m² 1/8 Floor
€ 58,913
In advance marketing, a wonderful apartment building in a prime location. Apartments from 24…
1 room apartmentin Pattaya, Thailand
1 room apartment
Pattaya, Thailand
1 Number of rooms 1 bath 25 m² 1/8 Floor
€ 40,355
In advance marketing, a wonderful apartment building in a prime location. Apartments from 24…
1 room apartmentin Pattaya, Thailand
1 room apartment
Pattaya, Thailand
1 Number of rooms 1 bath 25 m² 1/8 Floor
€ 40,355
In advance marketing, a wonderful apartment building in a prime location. Apartments from 24…
1 room apartmentin Pattaya, Thailand
1 room apartment
Pattaya, Thailand
1 Number of rooms 1 bath 25 m² 1/8 Floor
€ 39,918
In advance marketing, a wonderful apartment building in a prime location. Apartments from 24…
1 room apartmentin Pattaya, Thailand
1 room apartment
Pattaya, Thailand
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 38 m² 2/8 Floor
€ 77,197
STAR is 10th project from the biggest Finnish developer in Thailand. It is also the best pro…
1 room apartmentin Pattaya, Thailand
1 room apartment
Pattaya, Thailand
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 32 m² 2/8 Floor
€ 63,023
STAR is 10th project from the biggest Finnish developer in Thailand. It is also the best pro…
1 room apartmentin Pattaya, Thailand
1 room apartment
Pattaya, Thailand
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 29 m² 1/8 Floor
€ 45,218
STAR is 10th project from the biggest Finnish developer in Thailand. It is also the best pro…
1 room apartmentin Pattaya, Thailand
1 room apartment
Pattaya, Thailand
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 29 m² 3/8 Floor
€ 46,006
STAR is 10th project from the biggest Finnish developer in Thailand. It is also the best pro…
1 room apartmentin Pattaya, Thailand
1 room apartment
Pattaya, Thailand
1 Number of rooms 1 bath 22 m² 6/8 Floor
€ 45,325
STAR is 10th project from the biggest Finnish developer in Thailand. It is also the best pro…
1 room apartmentin Pattaya, Thailand
1 room apartment
Pattaya, Thailand
1 Number of rooms 1 bath 48 m² 28/30 Floor
€ 110,000
Studio Apartment with a view on the 28th floor has a very functional layout. The apartment h…
1 room apartmentin Pattaya, Thailand
1 room apartment
Pattaya, Thailand
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 86 m² 28/30 Floor
€ 200,000
The Two-Bedroom Apartment with a view on the 28th floor has a very functional layout. The ap…
1 room apartmentin Pattaya, Thailand
1 room apartment
Pattaya, Thailand
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 94 m² 28/30 Floor
€ 250,000
The one-bedroom apartment with a view on the 28th floor has a very functional layout. The ap…
1 room apartmentin Pattaya, Thailand
1 room apartment
Pattaya, Thailand
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 41 m² 8/8 Floor
€ 66,587
STAR is 10th project from the biggest Finnish developer in Thailand. It is also the best pro…
1 room apartmentin Pattaya, Thailand
1 room apartment
Pattaya, Thailand
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 32 m² 8/8 Floor
€ 79,413
STAR is 10th project from the biggest Finnish developer in Thailand. It is also the best pro…
1 room apartmentin Pattaya, Thailand
1 room apartment
Pattaya, Thailand
1 Number of rooms 1 bath 23 m² 1/8 Floor
€ 44,880
STAR is 10th project from the biggest Finnish developer in Thailand. It is also the best pro…

Properties features in Pattaya, Thailand

with mountain view
with sea view
with swimming pool
with lake view
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir