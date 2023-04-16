Thailand
Residential properties for sale in Pattaya, Thailand
53 properties total found
New
2 room apartment
Pattaya, Thailand
3 Number of rooms
1 bath
40 m²
7/8 Floor
€ 76,528
In advance marketing, a wonderful apartment building in a prime location. Apartments from 24…
1 room apartment
Pattaya, Thailand
1 Number of rooms
1 bath
24 m²
7/8 Floor
€ 45,350
In advance marketing, a wonderful apartment building in a prime location. Apartments from 24…
1 room apartment
Pattaya, Thailand
1 Number of rooms
1 bath
23 m²
7/8 Floor
€ 43,460
In advance marketing, a wonderful apartment building in a prime location. Apartments from 24…
1 room apartment
Pattaya, Thailand
2 Number of rooms
1 bath
30 m²
6/8 Floor
€ 56,775
In advance marketing, a wonderful apartment building in a prime location. Apartments from 24…
1 room apartment
Pattaya, Thailand
2 Number of rooms
1 bath
31 m²
6/8 Floor
€ 60,498
In advance marketing, a wonderful apartment building in a prime location. Apartments from 24…
1 room apartment
Pattaya, Thailand
2 Number of rooms
1 bath
40 m²
8/8 Floor
€ 78,746
In advance marketing, a wonderful apartment building in a prime location. Apartments from 24…
1 room apartment
Pattaya, Thailand
1 Number of rooms
1 bath
24 m²
8/8 Floor
€ 46,664
In advance marketing, a wonderful apartment building in a prime location. Apartments from 24…
1 room apartment
Pattaya, Thailand
1 Number of rooms
1 bath
24 m²
8/8 Floor
€ 46,664
In advance marketing, a wonderful apartment building in a prime location. Apartments from 24…
1 room apartment
Pattaya, Thailand
1 Number of rooms
1 bath
25 m²
4/8 Floor
€ 42,369
In advance marketing, a wonderful apartment building in a prime location. Apartments from 24…
1 room apartment
Pattaya, Thailand
2 Number of rooms
1 bath
29 m²
4/8 Floor
€ 52,961
In advance marketing, a wonderful apartment building in a prime location. Apartments from 24…
1 room apartment
Pattaya, Thailand
1 Number of rooms
1 bath
25 m²
2/8 Floor
€ 41,326
In advance marketing, a wonderful apartment building in a prime location. Apartments from 24…
1 room apartment
Pattaya, Thailand
1 Number of rooms
1 bath
24 m²
1/8 Floor
€ 37,012
In advance marketing, a wonderful apartment building in a prime location. Apartments from 24…
1 room apartment
Pattaya, Thailand
2 Number of rooms
1 bath
31 m²
1/8 Floor
€ 48,824
In advance marketing, a wonderful apartment building in a prime location. Apartments from 24…
1 room apartment
Pattaya, Thailand
1 Number of rooms
1 bath
26 m²
1/8 Floor
€ 40,949
In advance marketing, a wonderful apartment building in a prime location. Apartments from 24…
1 room apartment
Pattaya, Thailand
1 Number of rooms
1 bath
24 m²
1/8 Floor
€ 37,799
In advance marketing, a wonderful apartment building in a prime location. Apartments from 24…
2 room apartment
Pattaya, Thailand
3 Number of rooms
1 bath
36 m²
1/8 Floor
€ 58,913
In advance marketing, a wonderful apartment building in a prime location. Apartments from 24…
1 room apartment
Pattaya, Thailand
1 Number of rooms
1 bath
25 m²
1/8 Floor
€ 40,355
In advance marketing, a wonderful apartment building in a prime location. Apartments from 24…
1 room apartment
Pattaya, Thailand
1 Number of rooms
1 bath
25 m²
1/8 Floor
€ 40,355
In advance marketing, a wonderful apartment building in a prime location. Apartments from 24…
1 room apartment
Pattaya, Thailand
1 Number of rooms
1 bath
25 m²
1/8 Floor
€ 39,918
In advance marketing, a wonderful apartment building in a prime location. Apartments from 24…
1 room apartment
Pattaya, Thailand
2 Number of rooms
1 bath
38 m²
2/8 Floor
€ 77,197
STAR is 10th project from the biggest Finnish developer in Thailand. It is also the best pro…
1 room apartment
Pattaya, Thailand
2 Number of rooms
1 bath
32 m²
2/8 Floor
€ 63,023
STAR is 10th project from the biggest Finnish developer in Thailand. It is also the best pro…
1 room apartment
Pattaya, Thailand
2 Number of rooms
1 bath
29 m²
1/8 Floor
€ 45,218
STAR is 10th project from the biggest Finnish developer in Thailand. It is also the best pro…
1 room apartment
Pattaya, Thailand
2 Number of rooms
1 bath
29 m²
3/8 Floor
€ 46,006
STAR is 10th project from the biggest Finnish developer in Thailand. It is also the best pro…
1 room apartment
Pattaya, Thailand
1 Number of rooms
1 bath
22 m²
6/8 Floor
€ 45,325
STAR is 10th project from the biggest Finnish developer in Thailand. It is also the best pro…
1 room apartment
Pattaya, Thailand
1 Number of rooms
1 bath
48 m²
28/30 Floor
€ 110,000
Studio Apartment with a view on the 28th floor has a very functional layout. The apartment h…
1 room apartment
Pattaya, Thailand
2 Number of rooms
1 bath
86 m²
28/30 Floor
€ 200,000
The Two-Bedroom Apartment with a view on the 28th floor has a very functional layout. The ap…
1 room apartment
Pattaya, Thailand
2 Number of rooms
1 bath
94 m²
28/30 Floor
€ 250,000
The one-bedroom apartment with a view on the 28th floor has a very functional layout. The ap…
1 room apartment
Pattaya, Thailand
2 Number of rooms
1 bath
41 m²
8/8 Floor
€ 66,587
STAR is 10th project from the biggest Finnish developer in Thailand. It is also the best pro…
1 room apartment
Pattaya, Thailand
2 Number of rooms
1 bath
32 m²
8/8 Floor
€ 79,413
STAR is 10th project from the biggest Finnish developer in Thailand. It is also the best pro…
1 room apartment
Pattaya, Thailand
1 Number of rooms
1 bath
23 m²
1/8 Floor
€ 44,880
STAR is 10th project from the biggest Finnish developer in Thailand. It is also the best pro…
