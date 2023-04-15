Thailand
Realting.com
Thailand
Phuket Province
Phuket
Patong
Villas
Seaview Villas for Sale in Patong, Thailand
10 properties total found
New
Prices in ascending order
Price descending
Popular first
Villa Villa 7 bedrooms
Patong, Thailand
9 bath
1 200 m²
€ 2,383,110
RESALE. Up in the hills of Patong with stunning views of the city and the ocean, far enough …
Villa 4 room villa
Patong, Thailand
4 bath
850 m²
Price on request
RESALE. On a prime location on Patong Hill, allowing you to enjoy a panoramic view of the An…
Villa 3 room villa
Patong, Thailand
4 bath
425 m²
Price on request
RESALE. Price reduced! In a high-end neighborhood on a picturesque hill on the Southwest Hea…
Villa 6 room villa
Patong, Thailand
7 bath
1 200 m²
€ 2,523,535
RESALE. Sitting 60 meters above the sea facing West, with panoramic views of Patong Bay to t…
Villa 4 room villa
Patong, Thailand
4 bath
380 m²
€ 2,603,225
RESALE. Double storey picture windows frame the living area, showcasing the entire Patong Ba…
Villa 3 room villa
Patong, Thailand
4 bath
350 m²
€ 2,656,352
RESALE. Absolute beach frontage! This 3 bedroom beachfront pool villa for sale in Kalim Beac…
Villa Villa 7 bedrooms
Patong, Thailand
7 bath
1 000 m²
Price on request
RESALE. Price Reduced! Located at the exclusive northern end of Patong Bay, in a private est…
Villa Villa
Patong, Thailand
1 bath
60 m²
€ 156,725
Surrounded by lush, tropical vegetation, this 1 bedroom cottage villa for sale is in close p…
Villa 9 room villa
Patong, Thailand
12 bath
800 m²
€ 2,125,082
RESALE. A one-of-a-kind opportunity consisting of 2 (yes two!) side by side sea view pool vi…
Villa Villa 8 bedrooms
Patong, Thailand
9 bath
1 050 m²
€ 3,718,893
RESALE. An impressive Thai Bali style sea view villa on the mountain side, north of Patong, …
