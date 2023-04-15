Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Thailand
  3. Phuket Province
  4. Phuket
  5. Patong
  6. Villas

Villas for sale in Patong, Thailand

Villa To archive
Clear all
15 properties total found
Villa 3 room villain Patong, Thailand
Villa 3 room villa
Patong, Thailand
4 Number of rooms 3 bath 238 m² 1/2 Floor
€ 278,799
🏚️ Unleash the Hidden Potential: Renovate & Reap Rewards 🏚️Discover a unique investment …
Villa 5 room villain Patong, Thailand
Villa 5 room villa
Patong, Thailand
6 Number of rooms 3 bath 345 m² 1/2 Floor
€ 247,850
Attention all renovators and investors! This is your chance to own a character-filled villa …
Villa 9 room villain Patong, Thailand
Villa 9 room villa
Patong, Thailand
16 Number of rooms 6 bath 420 m² 2/2 Floor
€ 438,011
This very unique property is located near Makro Market Nanai Road Patong Beach. It has perfe…
Villa Villa 7 bedroomsin Patong, Thailand
Villa Villa 7 bedrooms
Patong, Thailand
9 bath 1 200 m²
€ 2,383,110
RESALE. Up in the hills of Patong with stunning views of the city and the ocean, far enough …
Villa 4 room villain Patong, Thailand
Villa 4 room villa
Patong, Thailand
4 bath 850 m²
Price on request
RESALE. On a prime location on Patong Hill, allowing you to enjoy a panoramic view of the An…
Villa 3 room villain Patong, Thailand
Villa 3 room villa
Patong, Thailand
4 bath 425 m²
Price on request
RESALE. Price reduced! In a high-end neighborhood on a picturesque hill on the Southwest Hea…
Villa 6 room villain Patong, Thailand
Villa 6 room villa
Patong, Thailand
7 bath 1 200 m²
€ 2,523,535
RESALE. Sitting 60 meters above the sea facing West, with panoramic views of Patong Bay to t…
Villa 4 room villain Patong, Thailand
Villa 4 room villa
Patong, Thailand
467 m²
€ 1,281,088
PAT6502: Luxury villa for sale, located in a guarded complex on a hillside overlooking the A…
Villa 4 room villain Patong, Thailand
Villa 4 room villa
Patong, Thailand
420 m²
€ 1,453,542
PAT6697: From the moment you enter this four-bedroom property you know, you are in for a spe…
Villa 4 room villain Patong, Thailand
Villa 4 room villa
Patong, Thailand
4 bath 380 m²
€ 2,603,225
RESALE. Double storey picture windows frame the living area, showcasing the entire Patong Ba…
Villa 3 room villain Patong, Thailand
Villa 3 room villa
Patong, Thailand
4 bath 350 m²
€ 2,656,352
RESALE. Absolute beach frontage! This 3 bedroom beachfront pool villa for sale in Kalim Beac…
Villa Villa 7 bedroomsin Patong, Thailand
Villa Villa 7 bedrooms
Patong, Thailand
7 bath 1 000 m²
Price on request
RESALE. Price Reduced! Located at the exclusive northern end of Patong Bay, in a private est…
Villa Villain Patong, Thailand
Villa Villa
Patong, Thailand
1 bath 60 m²
€ 156,725
Surrounded by lush, tropical vegetation, this 1 bedroom cottage villa for sale is in close p…
Villa 9 room villain Patong, Thailand
Villa 9 room villa
Patong, Thailand
12 bath 800 m²
€ 2,125,082
RESALE. A one-of-a-kind opportunity consisting of 2 (yes two!) side by side sea view pool vi…
Villa Villa 8 bedroomsin Patong, Thailand
Villa Villa 8 bedrooms
Patong, Thailand
9 bath 1 050 m²
€ 3,718,893
RESALE. An impressive Thai Bali style sea view villa on the mountain side, north of Patong, …
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir