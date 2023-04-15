Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Thailand
  3. Phuket Province
  4. Phuket
  5. Patong

Pool Residential properties for sale in Patong, Thailand

8 properties total found
5 room housein Patong, Thailand
5 room house
Patong, Thailand
8 bath 462 m²
€ 2,091,841
6 room housein Patong, Thailand
6 room house
Patong, Thailand
7 bath 1 000 m² Number of floors 2
€ 2,523,535
Предлагая динамичную и престижную тропическую среду для молодых и молодых душой. Вилла распо…
Condoin Patong, Thailand
Condo
Patong, Thailand
1 bath 42 m² Number of floors 7
€ 66,409
Patong Loft - это проект кондо, расположенный на Патонге. Проект был завершен в декабре го…
Condo 2 bedroomsin Patong, Thailand
Condo 2 bedrooms
Patong, Thailand
2 bath 84 m² 4/7 Floor
€ 132,818
2 room apartmentin Patong, Thailand
2 room apartment
Patong, Thailand
2 bath 4 510 m²
€ 158,133
Conveniently located in the heart of Patong’s shopping district and within walking distance …
1 room apartmentin Patong, Thailand
1 room apartment
Patong, Thailand
1 bath 4 350 m²
€ 213,770
Taking a refreshing dip has never been easier! This sleek and modern studio condo unit featu…
1 room apartmentin Patong, Thailand
1 room apartment
Patong, Thailand
1 bath 34 m²
€ 112,895
Nestled within walking distance of 2 white sand beaches, this exclusive property lies in a s…
2 room apartmentin Patong, Thailand
2 room apartment
Patong, Thailand
2 bath 143 m²
€ 399,781
Nestled within walking distance of 2 white sand beaches, this exclusive property lies in a s…
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir