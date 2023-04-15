Thailand
Realting.com
Thailand
Phuket Province
Phuket
Patong
Seaview Residential properties for Sale in Patong, Thailand
37 properties total found
5 room house
Patong, Thailand
8 bath
462 m²
€ 2,091,841
Villa Villa 7 bedrooms
Patong, Thailand
9 bath
1 200 m²
€ 2,383,110
RESALE. Up in the hills of Patong with stunning views of the city and the ocean, far enough …
Villa 4 room villa
Patong, Thailand
4 bath
850 m²
Price on request
RESALE. On a prime location on Patong Hill, allowing you to enjoy a panoramic view of the An…
Villa 3 room villa
Patong, Thailand
4 bath
425 m²
Price on request
RESALE. Price reduced! In a high-end neighborhood on a picturesque hill on the Southwest Hea…
2 room apartment
Patong, Thailand
2 bath
127 m²
€ 448,924
RESALE. Amazing uninterrupted sea views over Patong Bay and the nearby hills from one of the…
Villa 6 room villa
Patong, Thailand
7 bath
1 200 m²
€ 2,523,535
RESALE. Sitting 60 meters above the sea facing West, with panoramic views of Patong Bay to t…
Condo 3 bedrooms
Patong, Thailand
3 bath
240 m²
3/3 Floor
€ 871,284
Кондоминиум с панорамным видом на море расположен в непревзойденном месте на самом прекрасно…
Condo 3 bedrooms
Patong, Thailand
3 bath
220 m²
3/3 Floor
€ 791,593
Кондоминиум с панорамным видом на море расположен в непревзойденном месте на самом прекрасно…
Condo 3 bedrooms
Patong, Thailand
3 bath
227 m²
3/3 Floor
€ 823,469
Condo 3 bedrooms
Patong, Thailand
3 bath
179 m²
2/3 Floor
€ 525,958
Кондоминиум с панорамным видом на море расположен в непревзойденном месте на самом прекрасно…
Condo 3 bedrooms
Patong, Thailand
3 bath
178 m²
2/3 Floor
€ 525,958
Кондоминиум с панорамным видом на море расположен в непревзойденном месте на самом прекрасно…
Condo 3 bedrooms
Patong, Thailand
3 bath
184 m²
2/3 Floor
€ 525,958
Кондоминиум с панорамным видом на море расположен в непревзойденном месте на самом прекрасно…
6 room house
Patong, Thailand
7 bath
1 000 m²
Number of floors 2
€ 2,523,535
Предлагая динамичную и престижную тропическую среду для молодых и молодых душой. Вилла распо…
6 room house
Patong, Thailand
7 bath
1 200 m²
€ 2,523,535
3 room house
Patong, Thailand
4 bath
220 m²
€ 664,088
Andaman Hills - это вилла, расположенная на Патонге, Пхукет, Таиланд. Он находится в , км от…
Condo 1 bedroom
Patong, Thailand
1 bath
35 m²
3/3 Floor
€ 144,665
Строительная компания Aristo Group уже реализовала два успешных проекта на Сурине - Aristo I…
Condo 3 bedrooms
Patong, Thailand
3 bath
182 m²
3/3 Floor
€ 605,848
Кондоминиум с панорамным видом на море расположен в непревзойденном месте на самом прекрасно…
Condo 1 bedroom
Patong, Thailand
1 bath
35 m²
Number of floors 3
€ 144,670
Строительная компания Aristo Group уже реализовала два успешных проекта на Сурине - Aristo I…
Condo 2 bedrooms
Patong, Thailand
2 bath
71 m²
Number of floors 3
€ 254,611
Строительная компания Aristo Group уже реализовала два успешных проекта на Сурине - Aristo I…
Condo 2 bedrooms
Patong, Thailand
2 bath
63 m²
Number of floors 7
€ 236,522
The Deck Condominium расположен в самом центре Патонга, в минутах ходьбы от пляжа и улицы Б…
Condo
Patong, Thailand
1 bath
60 m²
1/2 Floor
€ 152,519
Если вы собираетесь преобрести элитную недвижимость и ваш любимый пляж Патонг, то это идеаль…
1 room apartment
Patong, Thailand
1 bath
3 548 m²
€ 165,921
Located on the hills of Patong, a prime location for those who seek tranquility but still wa…
3 room apartment
Patong, Thailand
3 bath
17 398 m²
€ 544,552
Surrounded by no less than 5 stunning beaches, including the quiet southern tip of Patong Be…
Villa 4 room villa
Patong, Thailand
4 bath
380 m²
€ 2,603,225
RESALE. Double storey picture windows frame the living area, showcasing the entire Patong Ba…
Villa 3 room villa
Patong, Thailand
4 bath
350 m²
€ 2,656,352
RESALE. Absolute beach frontage! This 3 bedroom beachfront pool villa for sale in Kalim Beac…
1 room apartment
Patong, Thailand
1 bath
56 m²
€ 374,864
The new bench mark in entertainment and luxury living in the heart of Patong on the Andaman …
Villa Villa 7 bedrooms
Patong, Thailand
7 bath
1 000 m²
Price on request
RESALE. Price Reduced! Located at the exclusive northern end of Patong Bay, in a private est…
1 room apartment
Patong, Thailand
1 bath
45 m²
€ 100,941
The tropical modern resort nestled in Nanai Hill is a highlight of Patong Bay. This exclusiv…
Villa Villa
Patong, Thailand
1 bath
60 m²
€ 156,725
Surrounded by lush, tropical vegetation, this 1 bedroom cottage villa for sale is in close p…
1 room apartment
Patong, Thailand
1 bath
3 357 m²
€ 102,550
Nestled on the headland of Patong and surrounded by 3 beaches, this luxury freehold condomin…
