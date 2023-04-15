Thailand
Realting.com
Thailand
Phuket Province
Phuket
Patong
Condos
Seaview Condos for Sale in Patong, Thailand
12 properties total found
Condo 3 bedrooms
Patong, Thailand
3 bath
240 m²
3/3 Floor
€ 871,284
Кондоминиум с панорамным видом на море расположен в непревзойденном месте на самом прекрасно…
Condo 3 bedrooms
Patong, Thailand
3 bath
227 m²
3/3 Floor
€ 823,469
Condo 3 bedrooms
Patong, Thailand
3 bath
220 m²
3/3 Floor
€ 791,593
Кондоминиум с панорамным видом на море расположен в непревзойденном месте на самом прекрасно…
Condo 3 bedrooms
Patong, Thailand
3 bath
184 m²
2/3 Floor
€ 525,958
Кондоминиум с панорамным видом на море расположен в непревзойденном месте на самом прекрасно…
Condo 3 bedrooms
Patong, Thailand
3 bath
178 m²
2/3 Floor
€ 525,958
Кондоминиум с панорамным видом на море расположен в непревзойденном месте на самом прекрасно…
Condo 3 bedrooms
Patong, Thailand
3 bath
179 m²
2/3 Floor
€ 525,958
Кондоминиум с панорамным видом на море расположен в непревзойденном месте на самом прекрасно…
Condo 1 bedroom
Patong, Thailand
1 bath
35 m²
3/3 Floor
€ 144,665
Строительная компания Aristo Group уже реализовала два успешных проекта на Сурине - Aristo I…
Condo 3 bedrooms
Patong, Thailand
3 bath
182 m²
3/3 Floor
€ 605,848
Кондоминиум с панорамным видом на море расположен в непревзойденном месте на самом прекрасно…
Condo 1 bedroom
Patong, Thailand
1 bath
35 m²
Number of floors 3
€ 144,670
Строительная компания Aristo Group уже реализовала два успешных проекта на Сурине - Aristo I…
Condo 2 bedrooms
Patong, Thailand
2 bath
71 m²
Number of floors 3
€ 254,611
Строительная компания Aristo Group уже реализовала два успешных проекта на Сурине - Aristo I…
Condo 2 bedrooms
Patong, Thailand
2 bath
63 m²
Number of floors 7
€ 236,522
The Deck Condominium расположен в самом центре Патонга, в минутах ходьбы от пляжа и улицы Б…
Condo
Patong, Thailand
1 bath
60 m²
1/2 Floor
€ 152,519
Если вы собираетесь преобрести элитную недвижимость и ваш любимый пляж Патонг, то это идеаль…
