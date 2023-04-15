Thailand
UAE
Turkey
Greece
Spain
Portugal
Cyprus
Poland
All countries
New buildings
New buildings
Flats in new buildings in Thailand
New houses in Thailand
All new buildings in Thailand
15
Under construction
New projects
Finished projects
Developers in Thailand
Residential
Apartment in Thailand
Condo
Studio apartment
House in Thailand
Villa
Townhouse
Land in Thailand
Luxury Properties in Thailand
Find an Agent in Thailand
Real estate agencies in Thailand
Agents in Thailand
Commercial
All commercial properties in Thailand
Hotel
Revenue house
Investment
Luxury Properties
Investment Properties in Thailand
Find an Agent in Thailand
Real estate agencies in Thailand
Agents in Thailand
Rent
Short-term rental
Long-term rental
Immigration
Immigration programs in Thailand
Permanent residence
Residence permit
Second citizenship
Find a consultant
Immigration consultants
News
Real estate news
Company news
Promotions
Flights and hotels
FAQ
Real Estate Glossary
EN
EUR
Change
Hide
Choose language:
English
Русский
Deutsch
Español
Polski
Currency:
USD
EUR
GBP
RUB
BYN
PLN
CZK
Log in
Sign up
Add property
As private owner
As a company
Filters
Price:
EUR
RUB
USD
BYN
CZK
GBP
PLN
THB
TRY
Property type:
Apartment
Studio apartment
Condo
Penthouse
House
Cottage
Villa
Townhouse
Category:
New building
Secondary market
Under construction
Tags:
Total area:
Land area:
Rooms:
1
2
3
4
5+
Bedrooms:
1
2
3
4
5+
Bathrooms:
1
2
3
4
5+
Select the year of completion:
Seller:
All
Agencies
Private seller
Show property on map
Show properties list
Realting.com
Thailand
Phuket Province
Phuket
Patong
Apartments for sale
Seaview Apartments for Sale in Patong, Thailand
Apartment
Clear all
23 properties total found
New
Prices in ascending order
Price descending
Popular first
2 room apartment
Patong, Thailand
2 bath
127 m²
€ 448,924
RESALE. Amazing uninterrupted sea views over Patong Bay and the nearby hills from one of the…
Condo 3 bedrooms
Patong, Thailand
3 bath
240 m²
3/3 Floor
€ 871,284
Кондоминиум с панорамным видом на море расположен в непревзойденном месте на самом прекрасно…
Condo 3 bedrooms
Patong, Thailand
3 bath
220 m²
3/3 Floor
€ 791,593
Кондоминиум с панорамным видом на море расположен в непревзойденном месте на самом прекрасно…
Condo 3 bedrooms
Patong, Thailand
3 bath
227 m²
3/3 Floor
€ 823,469
Condo 3 bedrooms
Patong, Thailand
3 bath
179 m²
2/3 Floor
€ 525,958
Кондоминиум с панорамным видом на море расположен в непревзойденном месте на самом прекрасно…
Condo 3 bedrooms
Patong, Thailand
3 bath
178 m²
2/3 Floor
€ 525,958
Кондоминиум с панорамным видом на море расположен в непревзойденном месте на самом прекрасно…
Condo 3 bedrooms
Patong, Thailand
3 bath
184 m²
2/3 Floor
€ 525,958
Кондоминиум с панорамным видом на море расположен в непревзойденном месте на самом прекрасно…
Condo 1 bedroom
Patong, Thailand
1 bath
35 m²
3/3 Floor
€ 144,665
Строительная компания Aristo Group уже реализовала два успешных проекта на Сурине - Aristo I…
Condo 3 bedrooms
Patong, Thailand
3 bath
182 m²
3/3 Floor
€ 605,848
Кондоминиум с панорамным видом на море расположен в непревзойденном месте на самом прекрасно…
Condo 2 bedrooms
Patong, Thailand
2 bath
71 m²
Number of floors 3
€ 254,611
Строительная компания Aristo Group уже реализовала два успешных проекта на Сурине - Aristo I…
Condo 1 bedroom
Patong, Thailand
1 bath
35 m²
Number of floors 3
€ 144,670
Строительная компания Aristo Group уже реализовала два успешных проекта на Сурине - Aristo I…
Condo 2 bedrooms
Patong, Thailand
2 bath
63 m²
Number of floors 7
€ 236,522
The Deck Condominium расположен в самом центре Патонга, в минутах ходьбы от пляжа и улицы Б…
Condo
Patong, Thailand
1 bath
60 m²
1/2 Floor
€ 152,519
Если вы собираетесь преобрести элитную недвижимость и ваш любимый пляж Патонг, то это идеаль…
1 room apartment
Patong, Thailand
1 bath
3 548 m²
€ 165,921
Located on the hills of Patong, a prime location for those who seek tranquility but still wa…
3 room apartment
Patong, Thailand
3 bath
17 398 m²
€ 544,552
Surrounded by no less than 5 stunning beaches, including the quiet southern tip of Patong Be…
1 room apartment
Patong, Thailand
1 bath
56 m²
€ 374,864
The new bench mark in entertainment and luxury living in the heart of Patong on the Andaman …
1 room apartment
Patong, Thailand
1 bath
45 m²
€ 100,941
The tropical modern resort nestled in Nanai Hill is a highlight of Patong Bay. This exclusiv…
1 room apartment
Patong, Thailand
1 bath
3 357 m²
€ 102,550
Nestled on the headland of Patong and surrounded by 3 beaches, this luxury freehold condomin…
1 room apartment
Patong, Thailand
1 bath
34 m²
€ 112,895
Nestled within walking distance of 2 white sand beaches, this exclusive property lies in a s…
2 room apartment
Patong, Thailand
2 bath
143 m²
€ 399,781
Nestled within walking distance of 2 white sand beaches, this exclusive property lies in a s…
1 room apartment
Patong, Thailand
1 bath
2 211 m²
€ 103,598
“Best Mid-Range Condo Development Phuket” with just 47 freehold and leasehold luxury Condos …
2 room apartment
Patong, Thailand
2 bath
13 015 m²
€ 451,580
These sea view condos are surrounded by five stunning beaches, including the quiet southern …
1 room apartment
Patong, Thailand
1 bath
45 m²
€ 152,740
This amazing new condominium development is only a few minutes away from several beaches, su…
Look for
Immigration programs
on Realting.com
Go
Search using the map