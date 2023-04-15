Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Thailand
  3. Phuket Province
  4. Phuket
  5. Patong
  6. Apartments for sale

Seaview Apartments for Sale in Patong, Thailand

23 properties total found
2 room apartmentin Patong, Thailand
2 room apartment
Patong, Thailand
2 bath 127 m²
€ 448,924
RESALE. Amazing uninterrupted sea views over Patong Bay and the nearby hills from one of the…
Condo 3 bedroomsin Patong, Thailand
Condo 3 bedrooms
Patong, Thailand
3 bath 240 m² 3/3 Floor
€ 871,284
Кондоминиум с панорамным видом на море расположен в непревзойденном месте на самом прекрасно…
Condo 3 bedroomsin Patong, Thailand
Condo 3 bedrooms
Patong, Thailand
3 bath 220 m² 3/3 Floor
€ 791,593
Кондоминиум с панорамным видом на море расположен в непревзойденном месте на самом прекрасно…
Condo 3 bedroomsin Patong, Thailand
Condo 3 bedrooms
Patong, Thailand
3 bath 227 m² 3/3 Floor
€ 823,469
Condo 3 bedroomsin Patong, Thailand
Condo 3 bedrooms
Patong, Thailand
3 bath 179 m² 2/3 Floor
€ 525,958
Кондоминиум с панорамным видом на море расположен в непревзойденном месте на самом прекрасно…
Condo 3 bedroomsin Patong, Thailand
Condo 3 bedrooms
Patong, Thailand
3 bath 178 m² 2/3 Floor
€ 525,958
Кондоминиум с панорамным видом на море расположен в непревзойденном месте на самом прекрасно…
Condo 3 bedroomsin Patong, Thailand
Condo 3 bedrooms
Patong, Thailand
3 bath 184 m² 2/3 Floor
€ 525,958
Кондоминиум с панорамным видом на море расположен в непревзойденном месте на самом прекрасно…
Condo 1 bedroomin Patong, Thailand
Condo 1 bedroom
Patong, Thailand
1 bath 35 m² 3/3 Floor
€ 144,665
Строительная компания Aristo Group уже реализовала два успешных проекта на Сурине - Aristo I…
Condo 3 bedroomsin Patong, Thailand
Condo 3 bedrooms
Patong, Thailand
3 bath 182 m² 3/3 Floor
€ 605,848
Кондоминиум с панорамным видом на море расположен в непревзойденном месте на самом прекрасно…
Condo 2 bedroomsin Patong, Thailand
Condo 2 bedrooms
Patong, Thailand
2 bath 71 m² Number of floors 3
€ 254,611
Строительная компания Aristo Group уже реализовала два успешных проекта на Сурине - Aristo I…
Condo 1 bedroomin Patong, Thailand
Condo 1 bedroom
Patong, Thailand
1 bath 35 m² Number of floors 3
€ 144,670
Строительная компания Aristo Group уже реализовала два успешных проекта на Сурине - Aristo I…
Condo 2 bedroomsin Patong, Thailand
Condo 2 bedrooms
Patong, Thailand
2 bath 63 m² Number of floors 7
€ 236,522
The Deck Condominium расположен в самом центре Патонга, в минутах ходьбы от пляжа и улицы Б…
Condoin Patong, Thailand
Condo
Patong, Thailand
1 bath 60 m² 1/2 Floor
€ 152,519
Если вы собираетесь преобрести элитную недвижимость и ваш любимый пляж Патонг, то это идеаль…
1 room apartmentin Patong, Thailand
1 room apartment
Patong, Thailand
1 bath 3 548 m²
€ 165,921
Located on the hills of Patong, a prime location for those who seek tranquility but still wa…
3 room apartmentin Patong, Thailand
3 room apartment
Patong, Thailand
3 bath 17 398 m²
€ 544,552
Surrounded by no less than 5 stunning beaches, including the quiet southern tip of Patong Be…
1 room apartmentin Patong, Thailand
1 room apartment
Patong, Thailand
1 bath 56 m²
€ 374,864
The new bench mark in entertainment and luxury living in the heart of Patong on the Andaman …
1 room apartmentin Patong, Thailand
1 room apartment
Patong, Thailand
1 bath 45 m²
€ 100,941
The tropical modern resort nestled in Nanai Hill is a highlight of Patong Bay. This exclusiv…
1 room apartmentin Patong, Thailand
1 room apartment
Patong, Thailand
1 bath 3 357 m²
€ 102,550
Nestled on the headland of Patong and surrounded by 3 beaches, this luxury freehold condomin…
1 room apartmentin Patong, Thailand
1 room apartment
Patong, Thailand
1 bath 34 m²
€ 112,895
Nestled within walking distance of 2 white sand beaches, this exclusive property lies in a s…
2 room apartmentin Patong, Thailand
2 room apartment
Patong, Thailand
2 bath 143 m²
€ 399,781
Nestled within walking distance of 2 white sand beaches, this exclusive property lies in a s…
1 room apartmentin Patong, Thailand
1 room apartment
Patong, Thailand
1 bath 2 211 m²
€ 103,598
“Best Mid-Range Condo Development Phuket” with just 47 freehold and leasehold luxury Condos …
2 room apartmentin Patong, Thailand
2 room apartment
Patong, Thailand
2 bath 13 015 m²
€ 451,580
These sea view condos are surrounded by five stunning beaches, including the quiet southern …
1 room apartmentin Patong, Thailand
1 room apartment
Patong, Thailand
1 bath 45 m²
€ 152,740
This amazing new condominium development is only a few minutes away from several beaches, su…
