Apartments for sale in Patong, Thailand

Apartment To archive
Clear all
67 properties total found
1 room apartmentin Patong, Thailand
1 room apartment
Patong, Thailand
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 63 m² 2/2 Floor
€ 126,695
Immerse yourself in the ultimate luxury experience with this exquisite mountain-view condo. …
1 room apartmentin Patong, Thailand
1 room apartment
Patong, Thailand
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 68 m² 3/4 Floor
€ 150,805
Immerse yourself in the ultimate luxury experience with this exquisite beachfront condo. Enj…
2 room apartmentin Patong, Thailand
2 room apartment
Patong, Thailand
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 103 m² 1/1 Floor
€ 230,623
This very unique condominium is located only 20 meters from Kalim Beach and is walking dista…
1 room apartmentin Patong, Thailand
1 room apartment
Patong, Thailand
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 28 m² 3/7 Floor
€ 68,675
Are you dreaming of a tropical paradise to call your own? Look no further than Art Patong Re…
1 room apartmentin Patong, Thailand
1 room apartment
Patong, Thailand
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 28 m² 5/7 Floor
€ 69,924
Are you dreaming of a tropical paradise to call your own? Look no further than Art Patong Re…
1 room apartmentin Patong, Thailand
1 room apartment
Patong, Thailand
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 81 m² 5/7 Floor
€ 213,912
Looking for a luxurious and relaxing escape? Look no further than this incredible, one bedro…
2 room apartmentin Patong, Thailand
2 room apartment
Patong, Thailand
3 Number of rooms 2 bath 100 m² 6/11 Floor
€ 90,882
Are you looking for an incredible investment opportunity in Phuket Palace Condos? Look no fu…
1 room apartmentin Patong, Thailand
1 room apartment
Patong, Thailand
1 Number of rooms 1 bath 38 m² 5/8 Floor
€ 77,323
This foreign freehold sea view studio in Patong is a perfect investment opportunity
1 room apartmentin Patong, Thailand
1 room apartment
Patong, Thailand
1 bath 40 m²
€ 100,620
RESALE. Situated in the hills overlooking Patong Beach and the Andaman Sea, approximately 1.…
3 room apartmentin Patong, Thailand
3 room apartment
Patong, Thailand
3 Number of rooms 3 bath 240 m² 3/3 Floor
€ 935,236
Condominiums in Phuket offer a touch of serenity overlooking the vibrant Patong Bay and the …
2 room apartmentin Patong, Thailand
2 room apartment
Patong, Thailand
6 Number of rooms 3 bath 109 m² 2/2 Floor
€ 677,173
Each home is built with a unique style and layout; with your individuality in mind. We have …
2 room apartmentin Patong, Thailand
2 room apartment
Patong, Thailand
6 Number of rooms 2 bath 189 m² 2/2 Floor
€ 283,051
Each home is built with a unique style and layout; with your individuality in mind. We have …
3 room apartmentin Patong, Thailand
3 room apartment
Patong, Thailand
6 Number of rooms 2 bath 139 m² 1/2 Floor
€ 336,795
Each home is built with a unique style and layout; with your individuality in mind. We have …
2 room apartmentin Patong, Thailand
2 room apartment
Patong, Thailand
5 Number of rooms 2 bath 128 m² 1/2 Floor
€ 336,795
Each home is built with a unique style and layout; with your individuality in mind. We have …
3 room apartmentin Patong, Thailand
3 room apartment
Patong, Thailand
6 Number of rooms 2 bath 152 m² 2/2 Floor
€ 533,856
Each home is built with a unique style and layout; with your individuality in mind. We have …
3 room apartmentin Patong, Thailand
3 room apartment
Patong, Thailand
6 Number of rooms 2 bath 143 m² 1/2 Floor
€ 442,264
Each home is built with a unique style and layout; with your individuality in mind. We have …
3 room apartmentin Patong, Thailand
3 room apartment
Patong, Thailand
6 Number of rooms 2 bath 145 m² 1/2 Floor
€ 354,710
Each home is built with a unique style and layout; with your individuality in mind. We have …
3 room apartmentin Patong, Thailand
3 room apartment
Patong, Thailand
6 Number of rooms 2 bath 158 m² 2/2 Floor
€ 587,600
Each home is built with a unique style and layout; with your individuality in mind. We have …
2 room apartmentin Patong, Thailand
2 room apartment
Patong, Thailand
2 bath 127 m²
€ 448,924
RESALE. Amazing uninterrupted sea views over Patong Bay and the nearby hills from one of the…
2 room apartmentin Patong, Thailand
2 room apartment
Patong, Thailand
7 Number of rooms 3 bath 130 m² 1/2 Floor
€ 500,784
Each home is built with a unique style and layout; with your individuality in mind. We have …
Condo 3 bedroomsin Patong, Thailand
Condo 3 bedrooms
Patong, Thailand
3 bath 240 m² 3/3 Floor
€ 871,284
Кондоминиум с панорамным видом на море расположен в непревзойденном месте на самом прекрасно…
Condo 3 bedroomsin Patong, Thailand
Condo 3 bedrooms
Patong, Thailand
3 bath 220 m² 3/3 Floor
€ 791,593
Кондоминиум с панорамным видом на море расположен в непревзойденном месте на самом прекрасно…
Condo 3 bedroomsin Patong, Thailand
Condo 3 bedrooms
Patong, Thailand
3 bath 227 m² 3/3 Floor
€ 823,469
Condo 3 bedroomsin Patong, Thailand
Condo 3 bedrooms
Patong, Thailand
3 bath 179 m² 2/3 Floor
€ 525,958
Кондоминиум с панорамным видом на море расположен в непревзойденном месте на самом прекрасно…
Condo 3 bedroomsin Patong, Thailand
Condo 3 bedrooms
Patong, Thailand
3 bath 178 m² 2/3 Floor
€ 525,958
Кондоминиум с панорамным видом на море расположен в непревзойденном месте на самом прекрасно…
Condo 3 bedroomsin Patong, Thailand
Condo 3 bedrooms
Patong, Thailand
3 bath 184 m² 2/3 Floor
€ 525,958
Кондоминиум с панорамным видом на море расположен в непревзойденном месте на самом прекрасно…
1 room studio apartmentin Patong, Thailand
1 room studio apartment
Patong, Thailand
1 Number of rooms 1 bath 29 m²
€ 145,000
武 Completion of construction 3rd quarter of 2022 穿 Cost of apartment 29m & sup2; from 1…
1 room apartmentin Patong, Thailand
1 room apartment
Patong, Thailand
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 46 m² 1/10 Floor
€ 92,514
Located in Patong Phuket is this completely refurbished 1 bedroom, 1 bathroom, 50 sqm unit w…
Condoin Patong, Thailand
Condo
Patong, Thailand
1 bath 42 m² Number of floors 7
€ 66,409
Patong Loft - это проект кондо, расположенный на Патонге. Проект был завершен в декабре го…
Condo 2 bedroomsin Patong, Thailand
Condo 2 bedrooms
Patong, Thailand
2 bath 84 m² 4/7 Floor
€ 132,818
