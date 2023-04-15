Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Thailand
  3. Phuket Province
  4. Phuket
  5. Patong

Residential properties for sale in Patong, Thailand

86 properties total found
1 room apartmentin Patong, Thailand
1 room apartment
Patong, Thailand
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 63 m² 2/2 Floor
€ 126,695
Immerse yourself in the ultimate luxury experience with this exquisite mountain-view condo. …
1 room apartmentin Patong, Thailand
1 room apartment
Patong, Thailand
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 68 m² 3/4 Floor
€ 150,805
Immerse yourself in the ultimate luxury experience with this exquisite beachfront condo. Enj…
Villa 3 room villain Patong, Thailand
Villa 3 room villa
Patong, Thailand
4 Number of rooms 3 bath 238 m² 1/2 Floor
€ 278,799
🏚️ Unleash the Hidden Potential: Renovate & Reap Rewards 🏚️Discover a unique investment …
Villa 5 room villain Patong, Thailand
Villa 5 room villa
Patong, Thailand
6 Number of rooms 3 bath 345 m² 1/2 Floor
€ 247,850
Attention all renovators and investors! This is your chance to own a character-filled villa …
2 room apartmentin Patong, Thailand
2 room apartment
Patong, Thailand
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 103 m² 1/1 Floor
€ 230,623
This very unique condominium is located only 20 meters from Kalim Beach and is walking dista…
1 room apartmentin Patong, Thailand
1 room apartment
Patong, Thailand
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 28 m² 3/7 Floor
€ 68,675
Are you dreaming of a tropical paradise to call your own? Look no further than Art Patong Re…
1 room apartmentin Patong, Thailand
1 room apartment
Patong, Thailand
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 28 m² 5/7 Floor
€ 69,924
Are you dreaming of a tropical paradise to call your own? Look no further than Art Patong Re…
1 room apartmentin Patong, Thailand
1 room apartment
Patong, Thailand
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 81 m² 5/7 Floor
€ 213,912
Looking for a luxurious and relaxing escape? Look no further than this incredible, one bedro…
2 room apartmentin Patong, Thailand
2 room apartment
Patong, Thailand
3 Number of rooms 2 bath 100 m² 6/11 Floor
€ 90,882
Are you looking for an incredible investment opportunity in Phuket Palace Condos? Look no fu…
1 room apartmentin Patong, Thailand
1 room apartment
Patong, Thailand
1 Number of rooms 1 bath 38 m² 5/8 Floor
€ 77,323
This foreign freehold sea view studio in Patong is a perfect investment opportunity
1 room apartmentin Patong, Thailand
1 room apartment
Patong, Thailand
1 bath 40 m²
€ 100,620
RESALE. Situated in the hills overlooking Patong Beach and the Andaman Sea, approximately 1.…
3 room apartmentin Patong, Thailand
3 room apartment
Patong, Thailand
3 Number of rooms 3 bath 240 m² 3/3 Floor
€ 935,236
Condominiums in Phuket offer a touch of serenity overlooking the vibrant Patong Bay and the …
Villa 9 room villain Patong, Thailand
Villa 9 room villa
Patong, Thailand
16 Number of rooms 6 bath 420 m² 2/2 Floor
€ 438,011
This very unique property is located near Makro Market Nanai Road Patong Beach. It has perfe…
5 room housein Patong, Thailand
5 room house
Patong, Thailand
8 bath 462 m²
€ 2,091,841
Villa Villa 7 bedroomsin Patong, Thailand
Villa Villa 7 bedrooms
Patong, Thailand
9 bath 1 200 m²
€ 2,383,110
RESALE. Up in the hills of Patong with stunning views of the city and the ocean, far enough …
2 room apartmentin Patong, Thailand
2 room apartment
Patong, Thailand
6 Number of rooms 3 bath 109 m² 2/2 Floor
€ 677,173
Each home is built with a unique style and layout; with your individuality in mind. We have …
2 room apartmentin Patong, Thailand
2 room apartment
Patong, Thailand
6 Number of rooms 2 bath 189 m² 2/2 Floor
€ 283,051
Each home is built with a unique style and layout; with your individuality in mind. We have …
3 room apartmentin Patong, Thailand
3 room apartment
Patong, Thailand
6 Number of rooms 2 bath 139 m² 1/2 Floor
€ 336,795
Each home is built with a unique style and layout; with your individuality in mind. We have …
2 room apartmentin Patong, Thailand
2 room apartment
Patong, Thailand
5 Number of rooms 2 bath 128 m² 1/2 Floor
€ 336,795
Each home is built with a unique style and layout; with your individuality in mind. We have …
3 room apartmentin Patong, Thailand
3 room apartment
Patong, Thailand
6 Number of rooms 2 bath 152 m² 2/2 Floor
€ 533,856
Each home is built with a unique style and layout; with your individuality in mind. We have …
3 room apartmentin Patong, Thailand
3 room apartment
Patong, Thailand
6 Number of rooms 2 bath 143 m² 1/2 Floor
€ 442,264
Each home is built with a unique style and layout; with your individuality in mind. We have …
3 room apartmentin Patong, Thailand
3 room apartment
Patong, Thailand
6 Number of rooms 2 bath 145 m² 1/2 Floor
€ 354,710
Each home is built with a unique style and layout; with your individuality in mind. We have …
3 room apartmentin Patong, Thailand
3 room apartment
Patong, Thailand
6 Number of rooms 2 bath 158 m² 2/2 Floor
€ 587,600
Each home is built with a unique style and layout; with your individuality in mind. We have …
Villa 4 room villain Patong, Thailand
Villa 4 room villa
Patong, Thailand
4 bath 850 m²
Price on request
RESALE. On a prime location on Patong Hill, allowing you to enjoy a panoramic view of the An…
Villa 3 room villain Patong, Thailand
Villa 3 room villa
Patong, Thailand
4 bath 425 m²
Price on request
RESALE. Price reduced! In a high-end neighborhood on a picturesque hill on the Southwest Hea…
2 room apartmentin Patong, Thailand
2 room apartment
Patong, Thailand
2 bath 127 m²
€ 448,924
RESALE. Amazing uninterrupted sea views over Patong Bay and the nearby hills from one of the…
Villa 6 room villain Patong, Thailand
Villa 6 room villa
Patong, Thailand
7 bath 1 200 m²
€ 2,523,535
RESALE. Sitting 60 meters above the sea facing West, with panoramic views of Patong Bay to t…
2 room apartmentin Patong, Thailand
2 room apartment
Patong, Thailand
7 Number of rooms 3 bath 130 m² 1/2 Floor
€ 500,784
Each home is built with a unique style and layout; with your individuality in mind. We have …
Condo 3 bedroomsin Patong, Thailand
Condo 3 bedrooms
Patong, Thailand
3 bath 240 m² 3/3 Floor
€ 871,284
Кондоминиум с панорамным видом на море расположен в непревзойденном месте на самом прекрасно…
Condo 3 bedroomsin Patong, Thailand
Condo 3 bedrooms
Patong, Thailand
3 bath 220 m² 3/3 Floor
€ 791,593
Кондоминиум с панорамным видом на море расположен в непревзойденном месте на самом прекрасно…
