Residential properties for sale in Lat Krabang Subdistrict, Thailand
Similar properties in the surrounding area
Condo 3 bedrooms
Phuket, Thailand
2 bath
262 m²
4/5 Floor
€ 450,581
Описание проектаSurin Sabai - это кондоминиум, состоящий из просторных апартаментов от до …
Apartment
Phuket, Thailand
410 m²
€ 903,812
RESALE. Panoramic ocean views, large open terraces, expansive living areas and a private swi…
Condo 1 bedroom
Phuket, Thailand
1 bath
53 m²
Number of floors 4
Price on request
Потрясающий проект расположен в окружении джунглей между пляжами Най-Харн и Януи.Кондоминиум…
Villa 4 room villa
Phuket, Thailand
417 m²
€ 518,283
BAN6150: This townhouse will be built by a famous developer. On his name, already a lot of c…
Condo 1 bedroom
Phuket, Thailand
1 bath
52 m²
4/6 Floor
€ 209,388
2 room house
Phuket, Thailand
2 bath
228 m²
Number of floors 1
€ 344,562
Condo 2 bedrooms
Phuket, Thailand
2 bath
75 m²
Number of floors 5
Price on request
Villa 4 room villa
Phuket, Thailand
240 m²
€ 474,572
RAW5717: This pool villa is located in a quiet place. Just 5-10 minutes to beaches Rawai, Na…
Villa 5 room villa
Phuket, Thailand
5 bath
762 m²
€ 2,676,981
These magnificent Grand Residences project consists of 19 exquisitely designed 5-bedroom vil…
Condo 1 bedroom
Phuket, Thailand
1 bath
56 m²
Number of floors 8
€ 191,762
Villa 3 room villa
Phuket, Thailand
3 bath
265 m²
€ 339,261
RESALE. A 10 minute walk to Rawai Seafood Market and Rawai Beach, in an area popular with bo…
2 room apartment
Phuket, Thailand
2 Number of rooms
2 bath
61 m²
4/5 Floor
€ 260,477
The largest project in Phuket is a 1.5 km-long, 100-meter-long residential complex that is n…
