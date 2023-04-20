Thailand
Realting.com
Thailand
Bangkok
Lat Krabang District
Residential properties for sale in Lat Krabang District, Thailand
Soon there will be properties
Leave a free request for a search query
Similar properties in the surrounding area
Condo 1 bedroom
Phuket, Thailand
59 m²
€ 147,054
BAN6884: A completely new stunning project on the territory of an elite resort - Laguna, jus…
3 room house
Phuket, Thailand
3 bath
216 m²
Number of floors 2
€ 124,881
Supalai Garden Ville is a house and villa project located in Pa Khlok, Phuket and was comple…
Condo 1 bedroom
Phuket, Thailand
35 m²
€ 97,205
KAR6169: Promotion: pay 70% until December 2022 and 30% until December 2023 (i.e. 1 year aft…
1 room apartment
Patong, Thailand
1 bath
4 350 m²
€ 213,825
Taking a refreshing dip has never been easier! This sleek and modern studio condo unit featu…
Villa 9 room villa
Patong, Thailand
12 bath
800 m²
€ 2,125,632
RESALE. A one-of-a-kind opportunity consisting of 2 (yes two!) side by side sea view pool vi…
Villa 4 room villa
Phuket, Thailand
4 bath
1 200 m²
€ 2,032,635
RESALE. Designed to be a family home with no expense spared and with expansive views over th…
Condo 2 bedrooms
Phuket, Thailand
1 bath
62 m²
2/5 Floor
€ 206,286
Diamond Condominium - это блестящий пример грамотного и демократичного подхода к проектирова…
1 room apartment
Phuket, Thailand
2 Number of rooms
1 bath
34 m²
5/5 Floor
€ 64,227
Contact your Habita representative for more information on this installation.
Villa 5 room villa
Phuket, Thailand
6 bath
650 m²
Price on request
RESALE. Conveniently located and very well appointed with great mountain views in an exclusi…
3 room house
Phuket, Thailand
4 bath
131 m²
Number of floors 3
€ 504,838
2 room apartment
Phuket, Thailand
2 bath
194 m²
€ 382,614
Royal Phuket Marina is a distinguished world-class destination – a combination of luxury wat…
1 room apartment
Phuket, Thailand
2 Number of rooms
1 bath
€ 102,046
Oceanfront Golf Residences • Year of construction: Mid 2022 • Distance to the sea: 700 m…
