Mountain View Residential properties for Sale in Ko Samui, Thailand
Similar properties in the surrounding area
2 room apartment
Phuket, Thailand
2 Number of rooms
1 bath
51 m²
3/8 Floor
€ 159,253
New 2 bedroom apartment, 51 sqm, in a condominium VIPKaron, a residential complex …
3 room apartment
Phuket, Thailand
3 bath
220 m²
€ 313,757
RESALE. Price reduced from THB12.9M to THB11.9M! On a gentle sloping hillside just minutes t…
1 room apartment
Phuket, Thailand
1 bath
24 m²
€ 69,870
Located in the South of the island, between Nai Harn Beach on the West and Rawai Beach on th…
Villa 3 room villa
Phuket, Thailand
4 Number of rooms
3 bath
264 m²
1/1 Floor
€ 304,897
This luxury private pool villa is surrounded by rain forest and only 4 minutes drive from on…
Villa 3 room villa
Phuket, Thailand
3 bath
418 m²
€ 651,243
Nestled in one of Phuket’s most prestigious residential areas. Set against a mountainous bac…
Condo 1 bedroom
Phuket, Thailand
60 m²
€ 145,446
PAT5633: Price reduced! The unique collection of sea view cottages set in an inspiring locat…
Villa 3 room villa
Phuket, Thailand
507 m²
€ 956,491
LAY6663: The new project of luxury villas is located on the top of a hill in the Layan Beach…
Villa 3 room villa
Pattaya, Thailand
5 Number of rooms
4 bath
400 m²
Number of floors 2
€ 430,295
Luxury Village Pattaya, Huay Yai - The Largest Luxury Brand New Pool Villa Project in Pattay…
Condo 2 bedrooms
Phuket, Thailand
€ 159,498
KAT6903: Apartments for sale in a finished complex, 5 minutes from Kata beach. The presented…
Condo 4 bedrooms
Phuket, Thailand
248 m²
€ 643,707
NAT6091: This four-bedroom corner duplex penthouse is located in the luxury beachfront devel…
Condo 2 bedrooms
Phuket, Thailand
136 m²
€ 366,080
PAT4542: Nestled between two white-sand beaches and set within a spectacular peninsula boast…
4 room house
Phuket, Thailand
4 bath
Number of floors 1
Price on request
