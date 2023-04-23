Show property on map Show properties list
  2. Thailand
  3. Surat Thani Province
  4. Ko Samui

Mountain View Residential properties for Sale in Ko Samui, Thailand

Soon there will be properties
Similar properties in the surrounding area

2 room apartment in Phuket, Thailand
2 room apartment
Phuket, Thailand
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 51 m² 3/8 Floor
€ 159,253
New 2 bedroom apartment, 51 sqm, in a condominium VIPKaron, a residential complex …
3 room apartment in Phuket, Thailand
3 room apartment
Phuket, Thailand
3 bath 220 m²
€ 313,757
RESALE. Price reduced from THB12.9M to THB11.9M! On a gentle sloping hillside just minutes t…
1 room apartment in Phuket, Thailand
1 room apartment
Phuket, Thailand
1 bath 24 m²
€ 69,870
Located in the South of the island, between Nai Harn Beach on the West and Rawai Beach on th…
Villa 3 room villa in Phuket, Thailand
Villa 3 room villa
Phuket, Thailand
4 Number of rooms 3 bath 264 m² 1/1 Floor
€ 304,897
This luxury private pool villa is surrounded by rain forest and only 4 minutes drive from on…
Villa 3 room villa in Phuket, Thailand
Villa 3 room villa
Phuket, Thailand
3 bath 418 m²
€ 651,243
Nestled in one of Phuket’s most prestigious residential areas. Set against a mountainous bac…
Condo 1 bedroom in Phuket, Thailand
Condo 1 bedroom
Phuket, Thailand
60 m²
€ 145,446
PAT5633: Price reduced! The unique collection of sea view cottages set in an inspiring locat…
Villa 3 room villa in Phuket, Thailand
Villa 3 room villa
Phuket, Thailand
507 m²
€ 956,491
LAY6663: The new project of luxury villas is located on the top of a hill in the Layan Beach…
Villa 3 room villa in Pattaya, Thailand
Villa 3 room villa
Pattaya, Thailand
5 Number of rooms 4 bath 400 m² Number of floors 2
€ 430,295
Luxury Village Pattaya, Huay Yai - The Largest Luxury Brand New Pool Villa Project in Pattay…
Condo 2 bedrooms in Phuket, Thailand
Condo 2 bedrooms
Phuket, Thailand
€ 159,498
KAT6903: Apartments for sale in a finished complex, 5 minutes from Kata beach. The presented…
Condo 4 bedrooms in Phuket, Thailand
Condo 4 bedrooms
Phuket, Thailand
248 m²
€ 643,707
NAT6091: This four-bedroom corner duplex penthouse is located in the luxury beachfront devel…
Condo 2 bedrooms in Phuket, Thailand
Condo 2 bedrooms
Phuket, Thailand
136 m²
€ 366,080
PAT4542: Nestled between two white-sand beaches and set within a spectacular peninsula boast…
4 room house in Phuket, Thailand
4 room house
Phuket, Thailand
4 bath Number of floors 1
Price on request

Properties features in Ko Samui, Thailand

with sea view
with swimming pool
with lake view
cheap
luxury
