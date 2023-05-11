Show property on map Show properties list
Pool Residential properties for sale in Khok Kloi, Thailand

10 properties total found
5 room house in Khok Kloi, Thailand
5 room house
Khok Kloi, Thailand
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 5
Area 300 m²
€ 673,083
4 room house in Ban Khao Pi Lai, Thailand
4 room house
Ban Khao Pi Lai, Thailand
Bedrooms 4
€ 2,961,564
3 room house in Ban Khao Pi Lai, Thailand
3 room house
Ban Khao Pi Lai, Thailand
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 232 m²
Price on request
2 room house in Ban Khao Pi Lai, Thailand
2 room house
Ban Khao Pi Lai, Thailand
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 232 m²
€ 1,041,456
2 room house in Ban Khao Pi Lai, Thailand
2 room house
Ban Khao Pi Lai, Thailand
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 232 m²
Price on request
2 room house in Ban Khao Pi Lai, Thailand
2 room house
Ban Khao Pi Lai, Thailand
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 232 m²
Price on request
5 room house in Ban Khao Pi Lai, Thailand
5 room house
Ban Khao Pi Lai, Thailand
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 5
Price on request
3 room house in Ban Khao Pi Lai, Thailand
3 room house
Ban Khao Pi Lai, Thailand
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 4
Area 615 m²
Number of floors 2
€ 2,623,928
2 room house in Ban Khao Pi Lai, Thailand
2 room house
Ban Khao Pi Lai, Thailand
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 250 m²
Number of floors 2
€ 865,626
5 room house in Ban Khao Pi Lai, Thailand
5 room house
Ban Khao Pi Lai, Thailand
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 7
Area 1 053 m²
Number of floors 2
€ 4,057,620
