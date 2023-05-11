Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Thailand
  3. Phuket Province
  4. Phuket
  5. Khok Kloi

Seaview Residential properties for Sale in Khok Kloi, Thailand

9 properties total found
6 room house in Ban Khao Pi Lai, Thailand
6 room house
Ban Khao Pi Lai, Thailand
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 5
Area 823 m²
Number of floors 1
Price on request
4 room house in Ban Khao Pi Lai, Thailand
4 room house
Ban Khao Pi Lai, Thailand
Bedrooms 4
€ 2,961,564
3 room house in Ban Khao Pi Lai, Thailand
3 room house
Ban Khao Pi Lai, Thailand
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 232 m²
Price on request
2 room house in Ban Khao Pi Lai, Thailand
2 room house
Ban Khao Pi Lai, Thailand
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 232 m²
€ 1,041,456
2 room house in Ban Khao Pi Lai, Thailand
2 room house
Ban Khao Pi Lai, Thailand
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 232 m²
Price on request
2 room house in Ban Khao Pi Lai, Thailand
2 room house
Ban Khao Pi Lai, Thailand
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 232 m²
Price on request
5 room house in Ban Khao Pi Lai, Thailand
5 room house
Ban Khao Pi Lai, Thailand
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 5
Price on request
3 room house in Ban Khao Pi Lai, Thailand
3 room house
Ban Khao Pi Lai, Thailand
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 4
Area 370 m²
Number of floors 2
€ 1,812,404
3 room house in Ban Khao Pi Lai, Thailand
3 room house
Ban Khao Pi Lai, Thailand
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 4
Area 615 m²
Number of floors 2
€ 2,623,928
