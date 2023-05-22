Thailand
Hide
Lakefront Villas for sale in Kathu, Thailand
Soon there will be properties
Leave a free request for a search query
Similar properties in the surrounding area
1 room apartment
Phuket, Thailand
1
39 m²
€ 149,681
In the complex: a modern and elegant six-story condominium, incorporating the highest standa…
Recommend
Villa 4 room villa
Phuket, Thailand
4
5
424 m²
€ 1,096,139
Floor-to-ceiling walls of windows allow an abundance of natural light and a fresh breeze, bl…
Recommend
Condo 2 rooms
Phuket, Thailand
2
€ 67,622
New condominium on Kamala beach Object Details Delivery: December 2024. To the sea: 1.5…
Recommend
Villa 3 room villa
Phuket, Thailand
3
190 m²
€ 629,342
LAY6854: New stylish boutique villa project in Phuket! This is a new elite place that includ…
Recommend
Villa 9 room villa
Phuket, Thailand
9
1 500 m²
€ 1,541,762
BAN5934: Our best offer for those who need to accommodate a large company of friends or a fa…
Recommend
Villa 3 room villa
Phuket, Thailand
3
4
53 883 m²
€ 754,471
RESALE. All the well-known advantages of a Nai Harn Baan-Bua estate home plus several featur…
Recommend
Villa 9 room villa
Phuket, Thailand
11
12
2 500 m²
€ 9,430,892
RESALE. A full panoramic view of and within walking distance to Surin Beach, considered amon…
Recommend
Villa 3 room villa
Phuket, Thailand
3
€ 208,517
KKA6681: 3 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms Community includes: clubhouse, fitness, swimming pool. keys…
Recommend
Villa 3 room villa
Phuket, Thailand
3
587 m²
€ 444,836
RAW6585: Modern villa located on the east coast of Phuket with premium location and sea view…
Recommend
Condo 1 bedroom
Phuket, Thailand
1
1
41 m²
2/3
€ 182,286
Комплекс расположен на первой линии самого тихого пляжа Пхукета на пляже Найянг. Всего будет…
Recommend
Condo 2 bedrooms
Phuket, Thailand
2
2
71 m²
4/8
€ 142,056
Recommend
Condo 2 bedrooms
Phuket, Thailand
2
88 m²
€ 208,814
NAI5708: This beautiful apartment for sale in walking distance to the beach will be an excel…
Recommend
