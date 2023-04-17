Show property on map Show properties list
Mountain View Residential properties for Sale in Kathu, Thailand

4 properties total found
Villa Villa 7 bedroomsin Kathu, Thailand
Villa Villa 7 bedrooms
Kathu, Thailand
8 bath 1 200 m²
€ 1,219,127
RESALE. Nestled on a hillside, surrounded by tropical greenery and featuring views of forest…
1 room apartment with golf viewin Kathu, Thailand
1 room apartment with golf view
Kathu, Thailand
1 bath 76 m²
€ 79,508
Fairways and mountain views from the balcony of this 6 storey, single building condo located…
Villa Villa 7 bedrooms with golf viewin Kathu, Thailand
Villa Villa 7 bedrooms with golf view
Kathu, Thailand
6 bath 550 m²
€ 524,755
RESALE. Panoramic golf course views, green mountains, tranquil lakes, morning fog and quiet …
4 room housein Kathu, Thailand
4 room house
Kathu, Thailand
3 bath Number of floors 1
€ 859,238
