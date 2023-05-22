Thailand
UAE
Turkey
Greece
Spain
Portugal
Cyprus
Poland
All countries
New buildings
New buildings
Flats in new buildings in Thailand
New houses in Thailand
All new buildings in Thailand
44
Under construction
New projects
Finished projects
Developers in Thailand
Residential
Apartment in Thailand
Condo
Studio apartment
House in Thailand
Villa
Townhouse
Land in Thailand
Luxury Properties in Thailand
Find an Agent in Thailand
Real estate agencies in Thailand
Agents in Thailand
Commercial
All commercial properties in Thailand
Hotel
Revenue house
Investment
Luxury Properties
Investment Properties in Thailand
Find an Agent in Thailand
Real estate agencies in Thailand
Agents in Thailand
Rent
Short-term rental
Long-term rental
Immigration
Immigration programs
Permanent residence
Residence permit
Second citizenship
Find a consultant
Immigration consultants
News
Real estate news
Company news
Promotions
Flights and hotels
FAQ
Real Estate Glossary
EN
EUR
Change
Hide
Choose language:
English
Русский
Deutsch
Español
Polski
Currency:
USD
EUR
GBP
RUB
BYN
PLN
CZK
Log in
Sign up
Add property
As private owner
As a company
Filters
Price:
EUR
RUB
USD
BYN
CZK
GBP
PLN
THB
TRY
Property type:
Apartment
Studio apartment
Condo
Penthouse
House
Cottage
Villa
Townhouse
Category:
New building
Secondary market
Under construction
Tags:
Total area:
Land area:
Rooms:
1
2
3
4
5+
Bedrooms:
1
2
3
4
5+
Bathrooms:
1
2
3
4
5+
Select the year of completion:
Seller:
All
Agencies
Private seller
Show property on map
Show properties list
Realting.com
Thailand
Phuket Province
Phuket
Kathu
Houses
Lakefront Houses for sale in Kathu, Thailand
villas
8
House
Clear all
1 property total found
New
Prices in ascending order
Price descending
By rating
6 room house
Kathu, Thailand
6
7
948 m²
3
€ 1,118,234
DescriptionTHE PRIVA is a new residential complex located on the territory of the picturesqu…
Recommend
Look for
Immigration programs
on Realting.com
Go
Search using the map
Superlike!
Like this ad? Put
superlike
1 superlike = 10 likes
Confirm 50 R
Cancel
By pressing the "Confirm" button you will get 50 realtings (5 EUR) deducted from your personal account balance for the superlike
Pay 5 EUR
Cancel
When you click the "Pay" button, you will be automatically redirected to the top-up page, since you do not have enough Realtings on your balance
Superlike!
You have already given this property a superlike. To cancel the superlike, click "Remove".
Please note that there is no refund of realtings for cancelling a superlike
Remove
Leave
Clicking the "Remove" button you cancel the superlike without returning the realtings to your balance
Share recommendation!
why should I recommend?
You can share the recommendation on your social networks
Copy URL
This item is saved in your Realting recommendations. To remove it from your recommendations, click on the link below
Remove from recommendations
Share recommendation!
You can share the recommendation on your social networks
Copy URL