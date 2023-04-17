Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Thailand
  3. Phuket Province
  4. Phuket
  5. Kathu
  6. Apartments for sale

Apartments for sale in Kathu, Thailand

Apartment To archive
Clear all
5 properties total found
1 room apartment with golf viewin Kathu, Thailand
1 room apartment with golf view
Kathu, Thailand
1 bath 76 m²
€ 79,508
Fairways and mountain views from the balcony of this 6 storey, single building condo located…
1 room apartmentin Kathu, Thailand
1 room apartment
Kathu, Thailand
1 bath 30 m²
€ 47,705
RESALE. Probably one of the best views in the whole complex, looking over the 100 metre swim…
2 room apartmentin Kathu, Thailand
2 room apartment
Kathu, Thailand
3 Number of rooms 2 bath 60 m² 6/6 Floor
€ 61,533
2 Bedrooms 2 Bathrooms Condominium for saleat Plus Condominium 2, Kathu, PhuketForeigner Fre…
2 room apartmentin Kathu, Thailand
2 room apartment
Kathu, Thailand
3 bath 163 m²
Price on request
OTHER RESALE UNITS AVAILABLE. PLEASE CONTACT THAI RESIDENTIAL FOR DETAILS. A 2 bedroom fully…
1 room apartmentin Kathu, Thailand
1 room apartment
Kathu, Thailand
1 bath 24 m²
€ 56,981
This development is located only 3 km from Central Festival, one of Phuket’s largest shoppin…
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir