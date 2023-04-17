Show property on map Show properties list
Residential properties for sale in Kathu, Thailand

Villa 3 room villain Kathu, Thailand
Villa 3 room villa
Kathu, Thailand
2 bath 225 m²
Price on request
RESALE. Price reduced! A well-maintained, detached, 2 storey corner unit in a gated Thai dev…
Villa Villa 7 bedroomsin Kathu, Thailand
Villa Villa 7 bedrooms
Kathu, Thailand
8 bath 1 200 m²
€ 1,219,127
RESALE. Nestled on a hillside, surrounded by tropical greenery and featuring views of forest…
1 room apartment with golf viewin Kathu, Thailand
1 room apartment with golf view
Kathu, Thailand
1 bath 76 m²
€ 79,508
Fairways and mountain views from the balcony of this 6 storey, single building condo located…
Villa Villa 7 bedrooms with golf viewin Kathu, Thailand
Villa Villa 7 bedrooms with golf view
Kathu, Thailand
6 bath 550 m²
€ 524,755
RESALE. Panoramic golf course views, green mountains, tranquil lakes, morning fog and quiet …
Villa 3 room villain Kathu, Thailand
Villa 3 room villa
Kathu, Thailand
4 bath 360 m²
€ 447,897
RESALE. Sits right on the edge of Loch Palm Golf Course, an idyllic location for golf fans o…
4 room housein Kathu, Thailand
4 room house
Kathu, Thailand
3 bath Number of floors 1
€ 859,238
1 room apartmentin Kathu, Thailand
1 room apartment
Kathu, Thailand
1 bath 30 m²
€ 47,705
RESALE. Probably one of the best views in the whole complex, looking over the 100 metre swim…
2 room apartmentin Kathu, Thailand
2 room apartment
Kathu, Thailand
3 Number of rooms 2 bath 60 m² 6/6 Floor
€ 61,533
2 Bedrooms 2 Bathrooms Condominium for saleat Plus Condominium 2, Kathu, PhuketForeigner Fre…
Villa 2 room villain Kathu, Thailand
Villa 2 room villa
Kathu, Thailand
3 bath 20 894 m²
€ 228,235
RESALE. A charming 2 storey pool villa located in a quiet residential area surrounded by woo…
Villa 5 room villain Kathu, Thailand
Villa 5 room villa
Kathu, Thailand
5 bath 360 m²
Price on request
RESALE. Price reduced from THB14M to THB9.95M! Ideal as a family home, this 4+1 bedroom pool…
2 room apartmentin Kathu, Thailand
2 room apartment
Kathu, Thailand
3 bath 163 m²
Price on request
OTHER RESALE UNITS AVAILABLE. PLEASE CONTACT THAI RESIDENTIAL FOR DETAILS. A 2 bedroom fully…
1 room apartmentin Kathu, Thailand
1 room apartment
Kathu, Thailand
1 bath 24 m²
€ 56,981
This development is located only 3 km from Central Festival, one of Phuket’s largest shoppin…
Villa 4 room villa with golf viewin Kathu, Thailand
Villa 4 room villa with golf view
Kathu, Thailand
6 bath 477 m²
Price on request
RESALE. A newly renovated, fully furnished U-shaped pool villa fronting onto Kathu Golf Cour…
