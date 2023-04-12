Thailand
UAE
Turkey
Greece
Spain
Portugal
Cyprus
Poland
All countries
New buildings
New buildings
Flats in new buildings in Thailand
New houses in Thailand
All new buildings in Thailand
15
Under construction
New projects
Finished projects
Developers in Thailand
Residential
Apartment in Thailand
Condo
Studio apartment
House in Thailand
Villa
Townhouse
Land in Thailand
Luxury Properties in Thailand
Find an Agent in Thailand
Real estate agencies in Thailand
Agents in Thailand
Commercial
All commercial properties in Thailand
Hotel
Revenue house
Investment
Luxury Properties
Investment Properties in Thailand
Find an Agent in Thailand
Real estate agencies in Thailand
Agents in Thailand
Rent
Short-term rental
Long-term rental
Immigration
Immigration programs in Thailand
Permanent residence
Residence permit
Second citizenship
Find a consultant
Immigration consultants
News
Real estate news
Company news
Promotions
Flights and hotels
FAQ
Real Estate Glossary
EN
EUR
Change
Hide
Choose language:
English
Русский
Deutsch
Español
Polski
Currency:
USD
EUR
GBP
RUB
BYN
PLN
CZK
Log in
Sign up
Add property
As private owner
As a company
Filters
Price:
EUR
RUB
USD
BYN
CZK
GBP
PLN
THB
TRY
Property type:
Apartment
Studio apartment
Condo
Penthouse
House
Cottage
Villa
Townhouse
Category:
New building
Secondary market
Under construction
Tags:
Total area:
Land area:
Rooms:
1
2
3
4
5+
Bedrooms:
1
2
3
4
5+
Bathrooms:
1
2
3
4
5+
Select the year of completion:
Seller:
All
Agencies
Private seller
Show property on map
Show properties list
Realting.com
Thailand
Houses
Mountain View Houses for Sale in Thailand
villas
1100
cottages
1
townhouses
6
House
Clear all
108 properties total found
New
Prices in ascending order
Price descending
Popular first
9 room house
Phuket, Thailand
9 bath
Price on request
6 room house
Phuket, Thailand
6 bath
981 m²
Number of floors 3
Price on request
7 room house
Phuket, Thailand
8 bath
Number of floors 3
Price on request
Nestled high on the side of a mountain, Villa Beyond offers panoramic views of Phukets Bang …
6 room house
Phuket, Thailand
7 bath
Number of floors 3
Price on request
Nestled high on the side of a mountain, Villa Beyond offers panoramic views of Phukets Bang …
4 room house
Phuket, Thailand
5 bath
1 130 m²
€ 1,540,146
4 room house
Phuket, Thailand
5 bath
1 186 m²
€ 1,901,732
5 room house
Phuket, Thailand
6 bath
939 m²
€ 1,813,059
Villa 2 room villa
Phuket, Thailand
2 bath
160 m²
€ 448,975
RESALE. With partial sea views, nestled in the hills above the Kamala Valley on Phuket’s Wes…
3 room house
Ban Kata, Thailand
4 bath
330 m²
Number of floors 1
€ 775,017
3 room house
Ban Kata, Thailand
4 bath
330 m²
Number of floors 1
Price on request
5 room house
Patong, Thailand
8 bath
462 m²
€ 2,111,254
3 room house
Phuket, Thailand
3 bath
349 m²
Number of floors 1
€ 424,923
3 room house
Phuket, Thailand
4 bath
581 m²
Number of floors 2
€ 1,198,910
3 room house
Phuket, Thailand
3 Number of rooms
352 m²
Number of floors 3
€ 585,200
Modern villa of three bedrooms, fully furnished, suitable for life and rental. Unique archit…
7 room house
Phuket, Thailand
7 Number of rooms
816 m²
Number of floors 2
€ 1,431,611
Luxury villa for family residence, in the oasis of nature of Thailand, with a chic design an…
3 room house
Phuket, Thailand
3 Number of rooms
511 m²
Number of floors 2
€ 759,896
The enclosed guarded village consists of 26 villas. There are two types of villas to choose …
3 room house
Phuket, Thailand
3 Number of rooms
352 m²
Number of floors 3
€ 580,716
Modern villa of three bedrooms, fully furnished, suitable for life and rental. Unique archit…
3 room house
Phuket, Thailand
3 Number of rooms
380 m²
Number of floors 2
€ 642,017
Type A villa, this is a small villa with two pools. Well equipped. Thoughtful living space, …
Villa Villa 7 bedrooms
Kathu, Thailand
8 bath
1 200 m²
€ 1,229,338
RESALE. Nestled on a hillside, surrounded by tropical greenery and featuring views of forest…
4 room house
Phuket, Thailand
6 bath
900 m²
Number of floors 2
Price on request
The project consists of seven two-storey sea view residences with security and walking dist…
Villa 3 room villa
Phuket, Thailand
4 bath
400 m²
€ 427,596
RESALE. In a small quiet cul-de-sac of only 5 villas, off Samakki Road less than 4km to Nai …
Villa 4 room villa
Phuket, Thailand
3 bath
353 m²
€ 394,190
RESALE. A lovely family home, peaceful and private but not isolated, located just below the …
Villa Villa 7 bedrooms with golf view
Kathu, Thailand
6 bath
550 m²
€ 529,150
RESALE. Panoramic golf course views, green mountains, tranquil lakes, morning fog and quiet …
4 room house
Phuket, Thailand
3 bath
Number of floors 2
€ 694,843
4 room house
Kathu, Thailand
3 bath
Number of floors 1
€ 855,191
4 room house
Phuket, Thailand
4 bath
405 m²
Number of floors 1
€ 881,649
4 room house
Phuket, Thailand
4 bath
450 m²
Number of floors 1
€ 1,135,801
4 room house
Phuket, Thailand
4 bath
408 m²
Number of floors 1
€ 1,038,790
4 room house
Phuket, Thailand
4 bath
411 m²
Number of floors 1
€ 907,037
3 room house
Phuket, Thailand
4 bath
360 m²
Number of floors 2
€ 775,017
Off-plan villa in Vista Del Mar
Show next 30 properties
1
2
3
4
Regions with properties for sale
Phuket Province
Phuket
Patong
Khok Kloi
Kathu
Chon Buri Province
Pattaya
Phangnga Province
Thai Mueang
Ko Samui
Surat Thani Province
Properties features in Thailand
with sea view
with swimming pool
with lake view
cheap
luxury
Look for
Immigration programs
on Realting.com
Go
Search using the map