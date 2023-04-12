Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Thailand
  3. Houses

Lake Houses for sale in Thailand

villas
1100
cottages
1
townhouses
6
House To archive
Clear all
20 properties total found
4 room housein Phuket, Thailand
4 room house
Phuket, Thailand
4 bath 480 m² Number of floors 2
€ 587,944
The villa is part of the -star Angsana Villas Resort.The two-storey private villa combines t…
4 room housein Phuket, Thailand
4 room house
Phuket, Thailand
5 bath 671 m² Number of floors 2
Price on request
4 room housein Phuket, Thailand
4 room house
Phuket, Thailand
4 bath 502 m² Number of floors 2
Price on request
4 room housein Phuket, Thailand
4 room house
Phuket, Thailand
4 bath 502 m² Number of floors 2
€ 721,568
4 room housein Phuket, Thailand
4 room house
Phuket, Thailand
3 bath Number of floors 2
€ 694,843
4 room housein Phuket, Thailand
4 room house
Phuket, Thailand
3 bath 1 000 m² Number of floors 2
Price on request
On the ground floor of the two-storey villa, there is a terrace with a private pool, an outd…
4 room housein Phuket, Thailand
4 room house
Phuket, Thailand
3 bath 497 m² Number of floors 2
Price on request
5 room housein Phuket, Thailand
5 room house
Phuket, Thailand
6 bath 1 541 m² Number of floors 2
Price on request
Комфортабельная вилла с ухоженным садом всего в метрах от пляжа Сурин. Вилла расположена в …
3 room housein Phuket, Thailand
3 room house
Phuket, Thailand
3 bath 450 m² Number of floors 2
Price on request
На первом этаже расположена просторная гостиная и кухня. Кухня оснащена духовой печью, вытяж…
3 room housein Phuket, Thailand
3 room house
Phuket, Thailand
3 bath 450 m² Number of floors 2
Price on request
На первом этаже расположена просторная гостиная и кухня. Кухня оснащена духовой печью, вытяж…
3 room housein Phuket, Thailand
3 room house
Phuket, Thailand
3 bath 480 m² Number of floors 2
Price on request
На первом этаже расположена просторная гостиная и кухня. Кухня оснащена духовой печью, вытяж…
4 room housein Phuket, Thailand
4 room house
Phuket, Thailand
4 bath 560 m² Number of floors 2
€ 1,202,613
The villa is part of the -star Angsana Villas Resort.The two-storey private villa combines t…
4 room housein Phuket, Thailand
4 room house
Phuket, Thailand
3 bath Number of floors 2
€ 1,068,989
3 room housein Phuket, Thailand
3 room house
Phuket, Thailand
4 bath 480 m² Number of floors 2
Price on request
Уютная вилла расположена в самом крупном пятизвездочном комплексе Лагуны Angsana Villas Reso…
4 room housein Phuket, Thailand
4 room house
Phuket, Thailand
4 bath 1 600 m² Number of floors 2
€ 1,122,439
Уютный дом с одним из самых великолепных видов в Лагуне на озеро и гольф поле. Дом расположе…
4 room housein Phuket, Thailand
4 room house
Phuket, Thailand
3 bath 950 m² Number of floors 2
€ 1,202,613
AN ATTRACTIVE INVESTMENT OPPORTUNITY The present owner is willing to take the house on rent …
2 room housein Thai Mueang, Thailand
2 room house
Thai Mueang, Thailand
2 bath 218 m² Number of floors 1
€ 1,109,076
4 room housein Phuket, Thailand
4 room house
Phuket, Thailand
5 bath 671 m² Number of floors 2
€ 1,087,697
4 room housein Phuket, Thailand
4 room house
Phuket, Thailand
3 bath Number of floors 2
€ 494,408
4 room housein Phuket, Thailand
4 room house
Phuket, Thailand
3 bath 350 m² Number of floors 2
€ 507,770

Regions with properties for sale

Phuket Province
Phuket
Patong
Khok Kloi
Kathu
Chon Buri Province
Pattaya
Phangnga Province
Thai Mueang
Ko Samui
Surat Thani Province

Properties features in Thailand

with mountain view
with sea view
with swimming pool
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir