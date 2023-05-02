Thailand
UAE
Turkey
Greece
Spain
Portugal
Cyprus
Poland
All countries
New buildings
New buildings
Flats in new buildings in Thailand
New houses in Thailand
All new buildings in Thailand
16
Under construction
New projects
Finished projects
Developers in Thailand
Residential
Apartment in Thailand
Condo
Studio apartment
House in Thailand
Villa
Townhouse
Land in Thailand
Luxury Properties in Thailand
Find an Agent in Thailand
Real estate agencies in Thailand
Agents in Thailand
Commercial
All commercial properties in Thailand
Hotel
Revenue house
Investment
Luxury Properties
Investment Properties in Thailand
Find an Agent in Thailand
Real estate agencies in Thailand
Agents in Thailand
Rent
Short-term rental
Long-term rental
Immigration
Immigration programs
Permanent residence
Residence permit
Second citizenship
Find a consultant
Immigration consultants
News
Real estate news
Company news
Promotions
Flights and hotels
FAQ
Real Estate Glossary
EN
EUR
Change
Hide
Choose language:
English
Русский
Deutsch
Español
Polski
Currency:
USD
EUR
GBP
RUB
BYN
PLN
CZK
Log in
Sign up
Add property
As private owner
As a company
Filters
Price:
EUR
RUB
USD
BYN
CZK
GBP
PLN
THB
TRY
Property type:
Apartment
Studio apartment
Condo
Penthouse
House
Cottage
Villa
Townhouse
Category:
New building
Secondary market
Under construction
Tags:
Total area:
Land area:
Rooms:
1
2
3
4
5+
Bedrooms:
1
2
3
4
5+
Bathrooms:
1
2
3
4
5+
Select the year of completion:
Seller:
All
Agencies
Private seller
Show property on map
Show properties list
Realting.com
Thailand
Chon Buri Province
Houses
Houses for sale in Chon Buri Province, Thailand
Pattaya
3
House
Clear all
4 properties total found
New
Prices in ascending order
Price descending
By rating
Villa 3 room villa
Pattaya, Thailand
5 Number of rooms
4 bath
400 m²
Number of floors 2
€ 435,305
Luxury Village Pattaya, Huay Yai - The Largest Luxury Brand New Pool Villa Project in Pattay…
Villa 9 room villa
Pattaya, Thailand
10 Number of rooms
10 bath
2 400 m²
€ 3,979,932
Most Luxurious Villa for Sale in Pattaya Spectacular discount from 200 m to 160 m THB. S…
Villa 3 room villa
Pattaya, Thailand
4 Number of rooms
2 bath
1 040 m²
€ 409,436
Fantastic Offer for This Luxurious Pool Villa in Na Jomtien Area Special offer for a 3 be…
4 room house
Chon Buri Province, Thailand
5 Number of rooms
4 bath
Number of floors 1
€ 211,003
Reduced price from 11,5 mln to 8,5 mln. Baht only. Fully furnished and decorated 4 bedroo…
Properties features in Chon Buri Province, Thailand
with mountain view
with sea view
with swimming pool
with lake view
cheap
luxury
Look for
Immigration programs
on Realting.com
Go
Search using the map