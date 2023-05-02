Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Thailand
  3. Chon Buri Province
  4. Condos

Condos for sale in Chon Buri Province, Thailand

Pattaya
14
Condo To archive
Clear all
16 properties total found
Condo 3 rooms in Pattaya, Thailand
Condo 3 rooms
Pattaya, Thailand
3 Number of rooms 2 bath 86 m² 9/46 Floor
€ 226,100
For sale corner luxury apartment with 2 bedrooms in the elite condo Riviera Jomtien. The apa…
Condo 2 rooms in Pattaya, Thailand
Condo 2 rooms
Pattaya, Thailand
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 45 m² 30/35 Floor
€ 65,363
Beautiful sea view, modern 1 bedroom 45 sq.m. apartment in Supalai Mare Condo for sale. 9 un…
Condo 3 rooms in Pattaya, Thailand
Condo 3 rooms
Pattaya, Thailand
3 Number of rooms 2 bath 70 m² 3/35 Floor
€ 89,661
Price all included! Hurry up! Great offer for a 70 SQM 2 bedroom fully furnished apartment i…
Condo 3 rooms in Pattaya, Thailand
Condo 3 rooms
Pattaya, Thailand
3 Number of rooms 2 bath 73 m² 4/8 Floor
€ 81,360
Great offer for a 73 sq.m. pool view 2 bedroom condo in Club Royal Wongamat Condo. A four-bu…
Condo 2 rooms in Pattaya, Thailand
Condo 2 rooms
Pattaya, Thailand
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 47 m² 28/38 Floor
€ 123,273
Sea view 1 bedroom apartment for sale in beachfront Wongamat Tower Condo: - Wongamat Towe…
Condo 3 rooms in Pattaya, Thailand
Condo 3 rooms
Pattaya, Thailand
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 45 m² 67 Floor
€ 111,708
рандиозный проект в Паттайе! Квартиры в Grand Solaire с беспроцентной рассрочкой платежа на …
Condo 2 rooms in Pattaya, Thailand
Condo 2 rooms
Pattaya, Thailand
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 29 m² 67 Floor
€ 71,989
The highest and most grand condominium in Pattaya Grand Solaire Pattaya Condominium offers n…
Condo 3 rooms in Pattaya, Thailand
Condo 3 rooms
Pattaya, Thailand
3 Number of rooms 2 bath 71 m² 8 Floor
€ 107,626
Hot Sale! Beautiful 2 bedroom apartment in Aurora Pratumnak Condo for sale. - Aurora Prat…
Condo 3 rooms in Pattaya, Thailand
Condo 3 rooms
Pattaya, Thailand
3 Number of rooms 2 bath 61 m² 6/8 Floor
€ 99,257
Great offer for a beautiful 2 bedroom apartment in the beachfront The Sanctuary Wongamat Con…
Condo 3 rooms in Pattaya, Thailand
Condo 3 rooms
Pattaya, Thailand
3 Number of rooms 2 bath 224 m² 13 Floor
€ 595,544
224 SQM Corner 2 Bedroom Sea View Apartment Directly on Dongtan Beach Pratumnak Hill Dire…
Condo 2 rooms in Pattaya, Thailand
Condo 2 rooms
Pattaya, Thailand
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 72 m² 7 Floor
€ 90,572
Large 1 bedroom corner unit for sale in Tara Court on Pratamnak hill. - 1 bedroom, 1 bath…
Condo 2 rooms in Pattaya, Thailand
Condo 2 rooms
Pattaya, Thailand
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 47 m² 10 Floor
€ 86,602
Hot offer for a 1 bedroom 47 sq.m. condo in One Tower Pratumnak condo. Unit Type: 1 bedro…
Condo 1 room in Pattaya, Thailand
Condo 1 room
Pattaya, Thailand
1 Number of rooms 1 bath 48 m² 15 Floor
€ 60,795
Great offer for a 48 SQM sea view studio in popular beachfront View Talay 5 Condo: - View…
Condo 2 rooms in Pattaya, Thailand
Condo 2 rooms
Pattaya, Thailand
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 49 m² 13/24 Floor
€ 74,443
Sea view 1 bedroom apartment for sale in Cosy Beach View Condo on Pratumnak Hill: - Cosy …
Condo 3 rooms in Na Kluea, Thailand
Condo 3 rooms
Na Kluea, Thailand
3 Number of rooms 2 bath 64 m² 4/8 Floor
€ 99,818
Reduced price from 4,5 mln. to 4 mln. Baht only! Available for rent at the reduced price of …
Condo 3 rooms in Chon Buri Province, Thailand
Condo 3 rooms
Chon Buri Province, Thailand
3 Number of rooms 2 bath 167 m² 6 Floor
€ 441,865
New price only 17,8 mln. Baht! (Reduced from 23.8 mln. Baht.) Luxurious two bedroom …

Properties features in Chon Buri Province, Thailand

with mountain view
with sea view
with swimming pool
with lake view
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir