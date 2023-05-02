Condos for sale in Chon Buri Province, Thailand

Thailand
Condo 3 rooms
Pattaya, Thailand
3 Number of rooms
2 bath
86 m²
9/46 Floor
€ 226,100
For sale corner luxury apartment with 2 bedrooms in the elite condo Riviera Jomtien. The apa…
Condo 2 rooms
Pattaya, Thailand
2 Number of rooms
1 bath
45 m²
30/35 Floor
€ 65,363
Beautiful sea view, modern 1 bedroom 45 sq.m. apartment in Supalai Mare Condo for sale. 9 un…
Condo 3 rooms
Pattaya, Thailand
3 Number of rooms
2 bath
70 m²
3/35 Floor
€ 89,661
Price all included! Hurry up! Great offer for a 70 SQM 2 bedroom fully furnished apartment i…
Condo 3 rooms
Pattaya, Thailand
3 Number of rooms
2 bath
73 m²
4/8 Floor
€ 81,360
Great offer for a 73 sq.m. pool view 2 bedroom condo in Club Royal Wongamat Condo. A four-bu…
Condo 2 rooms
Pattaya, Thailand
2 Number of rooms
1 bath
47 m²
28/38 Floor
€ 123,273
Sea view 1 bedroom apartment for sale in beachfront Wongamat Tower Condo: - Wongamat Towe…
Condo 3 rooms
Pattaya, Thailand
3 Number of rooms
1 bath
45 m²
67 Floor
€ 111,708
рандиозный проект в Паттайе! Квартиры в Grand Solaire с беспроцентной рассрочкой платежа на …
Condo 2 rooms
Pattaya, Thailand
2 Number of rooms
1 bath
29 m²
67 Floor
€ 71,989
The highest and most grand condominium in Pattaya Grand Solaire Pattaya Condominium offers n…
Condo 3 rooms
Pattaya, Thailand
3 Number of rooms
2 bath
71 m²
8 Floor
€ 107,626
Hot Sale! Beautiful 2 bedroom apartment in Aurora Pratumnak Condo for sale. - Aurora Prat…
Condo 3 rooms
Pattaya, Thailand
3 Number of rooms
2 bath
61 m²
6/8 Floor
€ 99,257
Great offer for a beautiful 2 bedroom apartment in the beachfront The Sanctuary Wongamat Con…
Condo 3 rooms
Pattaya, Thailand
3 Number of rooms
2 bath
224 m²
13 Floor
€ 595,544
224 SQM Corner 2 Bedroom Sea View Apartment Directly on Dongtan Beach Pratumnak Hill Dire…
Condo 2 rooms
Pattaya, Thailand
2 Number of rooms
1 bath
72 m²
7 Floor
€ 90,572
Large 1 bedroom corner unit for sale in Tara Court on Pratamnak hill. - 1 bedroom, 1 bath…
Condo 2 rooms
Pattaya, Thailand
2 Number of rooms
1 bath
47 m²
10 Floor
€ 86,602
Hot offer for a 1 bedroom 47 sq.m. condo in One Tower Pratumnak condo. Unit Type: 1 bedro…
Condo 1 room
Pattaya, Thailand
1 Number of rooms
1 bath
48 m²
15 Floor
€ 60,795
Great offer for a 48 SQM sea view studio in popular beachfront View Talay 5 Condo: - View…
Condo 2 rooms
Pattaya, Thailand
2 Number of rooms
1 bath
49 m²
13/24 Floor
€ 74,443
Sea view 1 bedroom apartment for sale in Cosy Beach View Condo on Pratumnak Hill: - Cosy …
Condo 3 rooms
Na Kluea, Thailand
3 Number of rooms
2 bath
64 m²
4/8 Floor
€ 99,818
Reduced price from 4,5 mln. to 4 mln. Baht only! Available for rent at the reduced price of …
Condo 3 rooms
Chon Buri Province, Thailand
3 Number of rooms
2 bath
167 m²
6 Floor
€ 441,865
New price only 17,8 mln. Baht! (Reduced from 23.8 mln. Baht.) Luxurious two bedroom …
Properties features in Chon Buri Province, Thailand
with mountain view
with sea view
with swimming pool
with lake view
cheap
luxury
