Realting.com
Thailand
Chon Buri Province
Apartments for sale
Apartments for sale in Chon Buri Province, Thailand
60 properties total found
New
Prices in ascending order
Price descending
By rating
2 room apartment
Bang Sare, Thailand
3 Number of rooms
2 bath
58 m²
1/8 Floor
€ 205,346
Each unit is created as a sanctuary that evokes the tranquility of the building's surro…
1 room apartment
Pattaya, Thailand
1 Number of rooms
1 bath
23 m²
5/8 Floor
€ 48,199
STAR is 10th project from the biggest Finnish developer in Thailand. It is also the best pro…
1 room apartment
Pattaya, Thailand
1 Number of rooms
1 bath
25 m²
1/8 Floor
€ 48,021
STAR is 10th project from the biggest Finnish developer in Thailand. It is also the best pro…
1 room apartment
Pattaya, Thailand
1 Number of rooms
1 bath
25 m²
2/8 Floor
€ 42,289
In advance marketing, a wonderful apartment building in a prime location. Apartments from 24…
1 room apartment
Pattaya, Thailand
1 Number of rooms
1 bath
26 m²
2/8 Floor
€ 41,982
In advance marketing, a wonderful apartment building in a prime location. Apartments from 24…
2 room apartment
Pattaya, Thailand
3 Number of rooms
1 bath
40 m²
7/8 Floor
€ 78,311
In advance marketing, a wonderful apartment building in a prime location. Apartments from 24…
1 room apartment
Pattaya, Thailand
1 Number of rooms
1 bath
24 m²
7/8 Floor
€ 46,406
In advance marketing, a wonderful apartment building in a prime location. Apartments from 24…
1 room apartment
Pattaya, Thailand
1 Number of rooms
1 bath
23 m²
7/8 Floor
€ 44,473
In advance marketing, a wonderful apartment building in a prime location. Apartments from 24…
1 room apartment
Pattaya, Thailand
2 Number of rooms
1 bath
30 m²
6/8 Floor
€ 58,098
In advance marketing, a wonderful apartment building in a prime location. Apartments from 24…
1 room apartment
Pattaya, Thailand
2 Number of rooms
1 bath
31 m²
6/8 Floor
€ 61,907
In advance marketing, a wonderful apartment building in a prime location. Apartments from 24…
1 room apartment
Pattaya, Thailand
2 Number of rooms
1 bath
40 m²
8/8 Floor
€ 80,581
In advance marketing, a wonderful apartment building in a prime location. Apartments from 24…
1 room apartment
Pattaya, Thailand
1 Number of rooms
1 bath
24 m²
8/8 Floor
€ 47,752
In advance marketing, a wonderful apartment building in a prime location. Apartments from 24…
1 room apartment
Pattaya, Thailand
1 Number of rooms
1 bath
24 m²
8/8 Floor
€ 47,752
In advance marketing, a wonderful apartment building in a prime location. Apartments from 24…
1 room apartment
Pattaya, Thailand
1 Number of rooms
1 bath
25 m²
4/8 Floor
€ 43,356
In advance marketing, a wonderful apartment building in a prime location. Apartments from 24…
1 room apartment
Pattaya, Thailand
2 Number of rooms
1 bath
29 m²
4/8 Floor
€ 54,195
In advance marketing, a wonderful apartment building in a prime location. Apartments from 24…
1 room apartment
Pattaya, Thailand
1 Number of rooms
1 bath
25 m²
2/8 Floor
€ 42,289
In advance marketing, a wonderful apartment building in a prime location. Apartments from 24…
1 room apartment
Pattaya, Thailand
1 Number of rooms
1 bath
24 m²
1/8 Floor
€ 37,874
In advance marketing, a wonderful apartment building in a prime location. Apartments from 24…
1 room apartment
Pattaya, Thailand
2 Number of rooms
1 bath
31 m²
1/8 Floor
€ 49,962
In advance marketing, a wonderful apartment building in a prime location. Apartments from 24…
1 room apartment
Pattaya, Thailand
1 Number of rooms
1 bath
26 m²
1/8 Floor
€ 41,903
In advance marketing, a wonderful apartment building in a prime location. Apartments from 24…
1 room apartment
Pattaya, Thailand
1 Number of rooms
1 bath
24 m²
1/8 Floor
€ 38,680
In advance marketing, a wonderful apartment building in a prime location. Apartments from 24…
2 room apartment
Pattaya, Thailand
3 Number of rooms
1 bath
36 m²
1/8 Floor
€ 60,285
In advance marketing, a wonderful apartment building in a prime location. Apartments from 24…
1 room apartment
Pattaya, Thailand
1 Number of rooms
1 bath
25 m²
1/8 Floor
€ 41,295
In advance marketing, a wonderful apartment building in a prime location. Apartments from 24…
1 room apartment
Pattaya, Thailand
1 Number of rooms
1 bath
25 m²
1/8 Floor
€ 41,295
In advance marketing, a wonderful apartment building in a prime location. Apartments from 24…
1 room apartment
Pattaya, Thailand
1 Number of rooms
1 bath
25 m²
1/8 Floor
€ 40,847
In advance marketing, a wonderful apartment building in a prime location. Apartments from 24…
1 room apartment
Pattaya, Thailand
2 Number of rooms
1 bath
38 m²
2/8 Floor
€ 78,995
STAR is 10th project from the biggest Finnish developer in Thailand. It is also the best pro…
1 room apartment
Pattaya, Thailand
2 Number of rooms
1 bath
32 m²
2/8 Floor
€ 64,491
STAR is 10th project from the biggest Finnish developer in Thailand. It is also the best pro…
1 room apartment
Pattaya, Thailand
2 Number of rooms
1 bath
29 m²
1/8 Floor
€ 46,272
STAR is 10th project from the biggest Finnish developer in Thailand. It is also the best pro…
1 room apartment
Pattaya, Thailand
2 Number of rooms
1 bath
29 m²
3/8 Floor
€ 47,078
STAR is 10th project from the biggest Finnish developer in Thailand. It is also the best pro…
1 room apartment
Pattaya, Thailand
1 Number of rooms
1 bath
22 m²
6/8 Floor
€ 46,381
STAR is 10th project from the biggest Finnish developer in Thailand. It is also the best pro…
1 room apartment
Pattaya, Thailand
1 Number of rooms
1 bath
48 m²
28/30 Floor
€ 110,000
Studio Apartment with a view on the 28th floor has a very functional layout. The apartment h…
Show next 30 properties
1
2
