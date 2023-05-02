Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Thailand
  3. Chon Buri Province
  4. Apartments for sale

Apartments for sale in Chon Buri Province, Thailand

Pattaya
56
2 room apartment in Bang Sare, Thailand
2 room apartment
Bang Sare, Thailand
3 Number of rooms 2 bath 58 m² 1/8 Floor
€ 205,346
Each unit is created as a sanctuary that evokes the tranquility of the building's surro…
1 room apartment in Pattaya, Thailand
1 room apartment
Pattaya, Thailand
1 Number of rooms 1 bath 23 m² 5/8 Floor
€ 48,199
STAR is 10th project from the biggest Finnish developer in Thailand. It is also the best pro…
1 room apartment in Pattaya, Thailand
1 room apartment
Pattaya, Thailand
1 Number of rooms 1 bath 25 m² 1/8 Floor
€ 48,021
STAR is 10th project from the biggest Finnish developer in Thailand. It is also the best pro…
1 room apartment in Pattaya, Thailand
1 room apartment
Pattaya, Thailand
1 Number of rooms 1 bath 25 m² 2/8 Floor
€ 42,289
In advance marketing, a wonderful apartment building in a prime location. Apartments from 24…
1 room apartment in Pattaya, Thailand
1 room apartment
Pattaya, Thailand
1 Number of rooms 1 bath 26 m² 2/8 Floor
€ 41,982
In advance marketing, a wonderful apartment building in a prime location. Apartments from 24…
2 room apartment in Pattaya, Thailand
2 room apartment
Pattaya, Thailand
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 40 m² 7/8 Floor
€ 78,311
In advance marketing, a wonderful apartment building in a prime location. Apartments from 24…
1 room apartment in Pattaya, Thailand
1 room apartment
Pattaya, Thailand
1 Number of rooms 1 bath 24 m² 7/8 Floor
€ 46,406
In advance marketing, a wonderful apartment building in a prime location. Apartments from 24…
1 room apartment in Pattaya, Thailand
1 room apartment
Pattaya, Thailand
1 Number of rooms 1 bath 23 m² 7/8 Floor
€ 44,473
In advance marketing, a wonderful apartment building in a prime location. Apartments from 24…
1 room apartment in Pattaya, Thailand
1 room apartment
Pattaya, Thailand
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 30 m² 6/8 Floor
€ 58,098
In advance marketing, a wonderful apartment building in a prime location. Apartments from 24…
1 room apartment in Pattaya, Thailand
1 room apartment
Pattaya, Thailand
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 31 m² 6/8 Floor
€ 61,907
In advance marketing, a wonderful apartment building in a prime location. Apartments from 24…
1 room apartment in Pattaya, Thailand
1 room apartment
Pattaya, Thailand
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 40 m² 8/8 Floor
€ 80,581
In advance marketing, a wonderful apartment building in a prime location. Apartments from 24…
1 room apartment in Pattaya, Thailand
1 room apartment
Pattaya, Thailand
1 Number of rooms 1 bath 24 m² 8/8 Floor
€ 47,752
In advance marketing, a wonderful apartment building in a prime location. Apartments from 24…
1 room apartment in Pattaya, Thailand
1 room apartment
Pattaya, Thailand
1 Number of rooms 1 bath 24 m² 8/8 Floor
€ 47,752
In advance marketing, a wonderful apartment building in a prime location. Apartments from 24…
1 room apartment in Pattaya, Thailand
1 room apartment
Pattaya, Thailand
1 Number of rooms 1 bath 25 m² 4/8 Floor
€ 43,356
In advance marketing, a wonderful apartment building in a prime location. Apartments from 24…
1 room apartment in Pattaya, Thailand
1 room apartment
Pattaya, Thailand
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 29 m² 4/8 Floor
€ 54,195
In advance marketing, a wonderful apartment building in a prime location. Apartments from 24…
1 room apartment in Pattaya, Thailand
1 room apartment
Pattaya, Thailand
1 Number of rooms 1 bath 25 m² 2/8 Floor
€ 42,289
In advance marketing, a wonderful apartment building in a prime location. Apartments from 24…
1 room apartment in Pattaya, Thailand
1 room apartment
Pattaya, Thailand
1 Number of rooms 1 bath 24 m² 1/8 Floor
€ 37,874
In advance marketing, a wonderful apartment building in a prime location. Apartments from 24…
1 room apartment in Pattaya, Thailand
1 room apartment
Pattaya, Thailand
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 31 m² 1/8 Floor
€ 49,962
In advance marketing, a wonderful apartment building in a prime location. Apartments from 24…
1 room apartment in Pattaya, Thailand
1 room apartment
Pattaya, Thailand
1 Number of rooms 1 bath 26 m² 1/8 Floor
€ 41,903
In advance marketing, a wonderful apartment building in a prime location. Apartments from 24…
1 room apartment in Pattaya, Thailand
1 room apartment
Pattaya, Thailand
1 Number of rooms 1 bath 24 m² 1/8 Floor
€ 38,680
In advance marketing, a wonderful apartment building in a prime location. Apartments from 24…
2 room apartment in Pattaya, Thailand
2 room apartment
Pattaya, Thailand
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 36 m² 1/8 Floor
€ 60,285
In advance marketing, a wonderful apartment building in a prime location. Apartments from 24…
1 room apartment in Pattaya, Thailand
1 room apartment
Pattaya, Thailand
1 Number of rooms 1 bath 25 m² 1/8 Floor
€ 41,295
In advance marketing, a wonderful apartment building in a prime location. Apartments from 24…
1 room apartment in Pattaya, Thailand
1 room apartment
Pattaya, Thailand
1 Number of rooms 1 bath 25 m² 1/8 Floor
€ 41,295
In advance marketing, a wonderful apartment building in a prime location. Apartments from 24…
1 room apartment in Pattaya, Thailand
1 room apartment
Pattaya, Thailand
1 Number of rooms 1 bath 25 m² 1/8 Floor
€ 40,847
In advance marketing, a wonderful apartment building in a prime location. Apartments from 24…
1 room apartment in Pattaya, Thailand
1 room apartment
Pattaya, Thailand
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 38 m² 2/8 Floor
€ 78,995
STAR is 10th project from the biggest Finnish developer in Thailand. It is also the best pro…
1 room apartment in Pattaya, Thailand
1 room apartment
Pattaya, Thailand
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 32 m² 2/8 Floor
€ 64,491
STAR is 10th project from the biggest Finnish developer in Thailand. It is also the best pro…
1 room apartment in Pattaya, Thailand
1 room apartment
Pattaya, Thailand
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 29 m² 1/8 Floor
€ 46,272
STAR is 10th project from the biggest Finnish developer in Thailand. It is also the best pro…
1 room apartment in Pattaya, Thailand
1 room apartment
Pattaya, Thailand
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 29 m² 3/8 Floor
€ 47,078
STAR is 10th project from the biggest Finnish developer in Thailand. It is also the best pro…
1 room apartment in Pattaya, Thailand
1 room apartment
Pattaya, Thailand
1 Number of rooms 1 bath 22 m² 6/8 Floor
€ 46,381
STAR is 10th project from the biggest Finnish developer in Thailand. It is also the best pro…
1 room apartment in Pattaya, Thailand
1 room apartment
Pattaya, Thailand
1 Number of rooms 1 bath 48 m² 28/30 Floor
€ 110,000
Studio Apartment with a view on the 28th floor has a very functional layout. The apartment h…

