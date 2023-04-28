Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Thailand
  3. Bangkok
  4. Studios

Studios for Sale in Bangkok, Thailand

Studio apartment To archive
Clear all
1 property total found
1 room studio apartment in Bangkok, Thailand
1 room studio apartment
Bangkok, Thailand
1 Number of rooms 24 m²
€ 49,065

Properties features in Bangkok, Thailand

with mountain view
with sea view
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir