Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Thailand
  3. Chon Buri Province
  4. Pattaya
  5. Bang Sare
  6. Apartments for sale

Apartments for sale in Bang Sare, Thailand

Apartment To archive
Clear all
12 properties total found
1 room apartment in Bang Sare, Thailand
1 room apartment
Bang Sare, Thailand
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 34 m² 2/8 Floor
€ 84,879
Each unit is created as a sanctuary that evokes the tranquility of the building's surro…
1 room apartment in Bang Sare, Thailand
1 room apartment
Bang Sare, Thailand
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 34 m² 2/8 Floor
€ 84,879
Each unit is created as a sanctuary that evokes the tranquility of the building's surro…
1 room apartment in Bang Sare, Thailand
1 room apartment
Bang Sare, Thailand
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 34 m² 2/8 Floor
€ 116,719
Each unit is created as a sanctuary that evokes the tranquility of the building's surro…
1 room apartment in Bang Sare, Thailand
1 room apartment
Bang Sare, Thailand
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 34 m² 2/8 Floor
€ 84,879
Each unit is created as a sanctuary that evokes the tranquility of the building's surro…
1 room apartment in Bang Sare, Thailand
1 room apartment
Bang Sare, Thailand
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 34 m² 2/8 Floor
€ 111,412
Each unit is created as a sanctuary that evokes the tranquility of the building's surro…
1 room apartment in Bang Sare, Thailand
1 room apartment
Bang Sare, Thailand
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 34 m² 2/8 Floor
€ 108,759
Each unit is created as a sanctuary that evokes the tranquility of the building's surro…
1 room apartment in Bang Sare, Thailand
1 room apartment
Bang Sare, Thailand
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 40 m² 2/8 Floor
€ 127,332
Each unit is created as a sanctuary that evokes the tranquility of the building's surro…
1 room apartment in Bang Sare, Thailand
1 room apartment
Bang Sare, Thailand
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 33 m² 2/8 Floor
€ 108,759
Each unit is created as a sanctuary that evokes the tranquility of the building's surro…
1 room apartment in Bang Sare, Thailand
1 room apartment
Bang Sare, Thailand
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 34 m² 1/8 Floor
€ 116,719
Each unit is created as a sanctuary that evokes the tranquility of the building's surro…
1 room apartment in Bang Sare, Thailand
1 room apartment
Bang Sare, Thailand
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 34 m² 1/8 Floor
€ 124,678
Each unit is created as a sanctuary that evokes the tranquility of the building's surro…
1 room apartment in Bang Sare, Thailand
1 room apartment
Bang Sare, Thailand
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 34 m² 1/8 Floor
€ 116,719
Each unit is created as a sanctuary that evokes the tranquility of the building's surro…
2 room apartment in Bang Sare, Thailand
2 room apartment
Bang Sare, Thailand
3 Number of rooms 2 bath 58 m² 1/8 Floor
€ 205,950
Each unit is created as a sanctuary that evokes the tranquility of the building's surro…
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir