Pool Apartments for sale in Thailand

199 properties total found
Condo 3 bedrooms
Phuket, Thailand
3 bath
212 m²
3/3 Floor
€ 505,097
Condo 2 bedrooms
Phuket, Thailand
2 bath
120 m²
2/3 Floor
€ 173,711
Condo
Phuket, Thailand
1 bath
24 m²
1/7 Floor
€ 116,146
Condo 1 bedroom
Phuket, Thailand
1 bath
35 m²
2/7 Floor
€ 155,297
Condo
Phuket, Thailand
1 bath
25 m²
2/7 Floor
€ 155,297
Condo 2 bedrooms
Phuket, Thailand
2 bath
104 m²
1/5 Floor
€ 400,871
Condo 3 bedrooms
Phuket, Thailand
3 bath
338 m²
€ 1,491,646
Condo 1 bedroom
Phuket, Thailand
1 bath
92 m²
Number of floors 7
€ 418,157
Condo
Phuket, Thailand
1 bath
34 m²
Number of floors 7
€ 105,723
Condo 3 bedrooms
Phuket, Thailand
3 bath
342 m²
€ 775,017
This property is a SqM penthouse with bedrooms and bathrooms that is available for sale.
Condo 2 bedrooms
Phuket, Thailand
2 bath
65 m²
4/6 Floor
€ 320,697
Condo 2 bedrooms
Phuket, Thailand
2 bath
62 m²
4/6 Floor
€ 307,334
Condo 2 bedrooms
Phuket, Thailand
2 bath
72 m²
3/8 Floor
€ 219,143
Condo
Phuket, Thailand
1 bath
50 m²
1/7 Floor
€ 192,151
Condo 1 bedroom
Phuket, Thailand
1 bath
103 m²
1/7 Floor
€ 397,931
Condo 1 bedroom
Phuket, Thailand
1 bath
54 m²
3/6 Floor
€ 296,163
Condo 2 bedrooms
Phuket, Thailand
2 bath
75 m²
3/6 Floor
€ 367,438
Condo 2 bedrooms
Phuket, Thailand
2 bath
62 m²
3/6 Floor
€ 267,247
2 room apartment
Phuket, Thailand
2 Number of rooms
75 m²
€ 333,978
Sunshine Beach has an investment area that will be managed by a 5-star hotel operator. Cozy
3 room apartment
Phuket, Thailand
3 bath
220 m²
€ 481,045
RESALE. An idyllic, hillside tropical garden setting a few minutes' drive to Layan Beach and
Condo 1 bedroom
Phuket, Thailand
1 bath
52 m²
3/6 Floor
€ 187,073
Buying an apartment in the Cassia Residence project is a unique and tempting offer that comb
Condo 1 bedroom
Ban Kata, Thailand
1 bath
36 m²
2/8 Floor
€ 117,575
Condo 2 bedrooms
Ban Kata, Thailand
2 bath
240 m²
2/5 Floor
Price on request
Condo 3 bedrooms
Phuket, Thailand
3 bath
267 m²
1/3 Floor
Price on request
2 room apartment
Ban Kata, Thailand
3 Number of rooms
1 bath
72 m²
2/3 Floor
€ 111,916
2 - sleeping fully furnished apartment (freehold - full ownership) with sea views wi
Condo 3 bedrooms
Phuket, Thailand
3 bath
231 m²
2/3 Floor
Price on request
Condo 2 bedrooms
Phuket, Thailand
2 bath
204 m²
Price on request
The Villas Overlooking Layan - эксклюзивный жилой комплекс с прекрасным видом на Андаманское…
Condo 1 bedroom
Phuket, Thailand
1 bath
Number of floors 3
€ 467,683
Condo 2 bedrooms
Ban Kata, Thailand
2 bath
83 m²
2/4 Floor
€ 280,610
Представляем Вашему вниманию новый проект, от одного из самых известных и престижных застрой…
Condo 2 bedrooms
Ban Kata, Thailand
2 bath
96 m²
2/4 Floor
€ 291,300
Представляем Вашему вниманию новый проект, от одного из самых известных и престижных застрой…
Search using the map