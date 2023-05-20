Thailand
Realting.com
Thailand
Apartments for sale
Apartments for sale in Thailand
Phuket Province
1332
Phuket
1320
Chon Buri Province
96
Pattaya
92
Patong
63
Bang Sare
13
Bangkok
6
Kathu
5
Apartment
1 438 properties total found
New
Prices in ascending order
Price descending
By rating
1 room studio apartment
Bang Kapi Subdistrict, Thailand
1
1
22 m²
8
€ 69,667
Recommend
1 room apartment
Bangkok, Thailand
2
1
23 m²
8
€ 55,263
The Muve Bangna is a luxurious condominium facility located in the heart of Bang Na, Bangkok…
Recommend
1 room studio apartment
Bangkok, Thailand
1
1
24 m²
8
€ 49,065
Recommend
2 room apartment
Bangkok, Thailand
3
1
46 m²
22
€ 176,346
FLO by Sansiri is a condominium consisting of 22 floors and developed by the SANSIRI develop…
Recommend
1 room apartment
Bangkok, Thailand
2
1
25 m²
22
€ 97,275
FLO by Sansiri is a condominium consisting of 22 floors and developed by the SANSIRI develop…
Recommend
3 room apartment
Phuket, Thailand
4
1
98 m²
4
€ 320,212
Rawayana Beachfront Village is a multifunctional project consisting of 282 designer apartmen…
Recommend
2 room apartment
Phuket, Thailand
3
1
52 m²
4
€ 142,346
Rawayana Beachfront Village is a multifunctional project consisting of 282 designer apartmen…
Recommend
1 room apartment
Phuket, Thailand
2
1
72 m²
4
€ 266,137
Rawayana Beachfront Village is a multifunctional project consisting of 282 designer apartmen…
Recommend
1 room studio apartment
Phuket, Thailand
1
1
37 m²
4
€ 120,825
Rawayana Beachfront Village is a multifunctional project consisting of 282 designer apartmen…
Recommend
3 room apartment
Phuket, Thailand
4
1
250 m²
3
€ 522,207
Recommend
1 room apartment
Phuket, Thailand
2
1
46 m²
7
€ 143,769
Recommend
1 room studio apartment
Ban Kata, Thailand
1
1
34 m²
7
€ 111,356
Harmony Naiharn is a premium condominium and apartment project with 5 star service and stunn…
Recommend
1 room studio apartment
Phuket, Thailand
1
1
36 m²
5
€ 143,818
Sole Mio Condominium is the new stunning residential complex of one of the most reliable dev…
Recommend
2 room apartment
Phuket, Thailand
3
1
78 m²
7
€ 274,881
Recommend
1 room apartment
Phuket, Thailand
2
1
51 m²
7
€ 161,219
Surin Sands Condominium is an elite boutique project located in a lush tropical environment.…
Recommend
1 room apartment
Phuket, Thailand
1
1
30 m²
7
€ 100,452
Surin Sands Condominium is an elite boutique project located in a lush tropical environment.…
Recommend
1 room apartment
Phuket, Thailand
2
1
31 m²
7
€ 101,487
Recommend
2 room apartment
Pattaya, Thailand
3
2
106 m²
11/31
€ 173,814
Great sea views from this large 2 bedroom apartment. The property has common facilities such…
Recommend
1 room apartment
Bang Sare, Thailand
2
1
34 m²
1/8
€ 115,721
Each unit is created as a sanctuary that evokes the tranquility of the building's surro…
Recommend
3 room apartment
Phuket, Thailand
3
3
251 m²
Price on request
OFFLAN. Luxuriously comfortable condo units tucked away in verdant surroundings a 5- minute …
Recommend
Condo 2 rooms
Phuket, Thailand
2
€ 67,650
New condominium on Kamala beach Object Details Delivery: December 2024. To the sea: 1.5…
Recommend
3 room apartment
Phuket, Thailand
4
3
354 m²
€ 2,187,945
Apartment with sea view Bang Tao Beach Luxurious life in one of the best places on the phuk…
Recommend
1 room apartment
Pattaya, Thailand
1
1
22 m²
8/8
€ 49,777
In advance marketing, a wonderful apartment building in a prime location. Apartments from 24…
Recommend
1 room apartment
Pattaya, Thailand
2
1
31 m²
7/8
€ 61,209
In advance marketing, a wonderful apartment building in a prime location. Apartments from 24…
Recommend
1 room apartment
Pattaya, Thailand
1
1
25 m²
7/8
€ 48,356
In advance marketing, a wonderful apartment building in a prime location. Apartments from 24…
Recommend
1 room apartment
Pattaya, Thailand
1
1
25 m²
7/8
€ 48,356
In advance marketing, a wonderful apartment building in a prime location. Apartments from 24…
Recommend
1 room apartment
Pattaya, Thailand
1
1
25 m²
6/8
€ 47,655
In advance marketing, a wonderful apartment building in a prime location. Apartments from 24…
Recommend
1 room apartment
Pattaya, Thailand
2
1
46 m²
8/8
€ 89,121
There are few places in Thailand that can compete with the ambience that is uniquely Bang Sa…
Recommend
1 room apartment
Bang Sare, Thailand
2
1
34 m²
2/8
€ 86,420
Each unit is created as a sanctuary that evokes the tranquility of the building's surro…
Recommend
1 room apartment
Bang Sare, Thailand
2
1
34 m²
2/8
€ 86,420
Each unit is created as a sanctuary that evokes the tranquility of the building's surro…
Recommend
Search using the map
