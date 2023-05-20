Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Thailand
  3. Apartments for sale

Apartments for sale in Thailand

Phuket Province
1332
Phuket
1320
Chon Buri Province
96
Pattaya
92
Patong
63
Bang Sare
13
Bangkok
6
Kathu
5
Apartment To archive
Clear all
1 438 properties total found
1 room studio apartment in Bang Kapi Subdistrict, Thailand
1 room studio apartment
Bang Kapi Subdistrict, Thailand
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 22 m²
Number of floors 8
€ 69,667
1 room apartment in Bangkok, Thailand
1 room apartment
Bangkok, Thailand
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 23 m²
Number of floors 8
€ 55,263
The Muve Bangna is a luxurious condominium facility located in the heart of Bang Na, Bangkok…
1 room studio apartment in Bangkok, Thailand
1 room studio apartment
Bangkok, Thailand
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 24 m²
Number of floors 8
€ 49,065
2 room apartment in Bangkok, Thailand
2 room apartment
Bangkok, Thailand
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 46 m²
Number of floors 22
€ 176,346
FLO by Sansiri is a condominium consisting of 22 floors and developed by the SANSIRI develop…
1 room apartment in Bangkok, Thailand
1 room apartment
Bangkok, Thailand
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 25 m²
Number of floors 22
€ 97,275
FLO by Sansiri is a condominium consisting of 22 floors and developed by the SANSIRI develop…
3 room apartment in Phuket, Thailand
3 room apartment
Phuket, Thailand
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 98 m²
Number of floors 4
€ 320,212
Rawayana Beachfront Village is a multifunctional project consisting of 282 designer apartmen…
2 room apartment in Phuket, Thailand
2 room apartment
Phuket, Thailand
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 52 m²
Number of floors 4
€ 142,346
Rawayana Beachfront Village is a multifunctional project consisting of 282 designer apartmen…
1 room apartment in Phuket, Thailand
1 room apartment
Phuket, Thailand
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 72 m²
Number of floors 4
€ 266,137
Rawayana Beachfront Village is a multifunctional project consisting of 282 designer apartmen…
1 room studio apartment in Phuket, Thailand
1 room studio apartment
Phuket, Thailand
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 37 m²
Number of floors 4
€ 120,825
Rawayana Beachfront Village is a multifunctional project consisting of 282 designer apartmen…
3 room apartment in Phuket, Thailand
3 room apartment
Phuket, Thailand
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 250 m²
Number of floors 3
€ 522,207
1 room apartment in Phuket, Thailand
1 room apartment
Phuket, Thailand
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 46 m²
Number of floors 7
€ 143,769
1 room studio apartment in Ban Kata, Thailand
1 room studio apartment
Ban Kata, Thailand
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 34 m²
Number of floors 7
€ 111,356
Harmony Naiharn is a premium condominium and apartment project with 5 star service and stunn…
1 room studio apartment in Phuket, Thailand
1 room studio apartment
Phuket, Thailand
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 36 m²
Number of floors 5
€ 143,818
Sole Mio Condominium is the new stunning residential complex of one of the most reliable dev…
2 room apartment in Phuket, Thailand
2 room apartment
Phuket, Thailand
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 78 m²
Number of floors 7
€ 274,881
1 room apartment in Phuket, Thailand
1 room apartment
Phuket, Thailand
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 51 m²
Number of floors 7
€ 161,219
Surin Sands Condominium is an elite boutique project located in a lush tropical environment.…
1 room apartment in Phuket, Thailand
1 room apartment
Phuket, Thailand
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 30 m²
Number of floors 7
€ 100,452
Surin Sands Condominium is an elite boutique project located in a lush tropical environment.…
1 room apartment in Phuket, Thailand
1 room apartment
Phuket, Thailand
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 31 m²
Number of floors 7
€ 101,487
2 room apartment in Pattaya, Thailand
2 room apartment
Pattaya, Thailand
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 106 m²
Floor 11/31
€ 173,814
Great sea views from this large 2 bedroom apartment. The property has common facilities such…
1 room apartment in Bang Sare, Thailand
1 room apartment
Bang Sare, Thailand
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 34 m²
Floor 1/8
€ 115,721
Each unit is created as a sanctuary that evokes the tranquility of the building's surro…
3 room apartment in Phuket, Thailand
3 room apartment
Phuket, Thailand
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 251 m²
Price on request
OFFLAN. Luxuriously comfortable condo units tucked away in verdant surroundings a 5- minute …
Condo 2 rooms in Phuket, Thailand
Condo 2 rooms
Phuket, Thailand
Rooms 2
€ 67,650
New condominium on Kamala beach Object Details Delivery: December 2024. To the sea: 1.5…
3 room apartment in Phuket, Thailand
3 room apartment
Phuket, Thailand
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 354 m²
€ 2,187,945
Apartment with sea view Bang Tao Beach Luxurious life in one of the best places on the phuk…
1 room apartment in Pattaya, Thailand
1 room apartment
Pattaya, Thailand
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 22 m²
Floor 8/8
€ 49,777
In advance marketing, a wonderful apartment building in a prime location. Apartments from 24…
1 room apartment in Pattaya, Thailand
1 room apartment
Pattaya, Thailand
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 31 m²
Floor 7/8
€ 61,209
In advance marketing, a wonderful apartment building in a prime location. Apartments from 24…
1 room apartment in Pattaya, Thailand
1 room apartment
Pattaya, Thailand
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 25 m²
Floor 7/8
€ 48,356
In advance marketing, a wonderful apartment building in a prime location. Apartments from 24…
1 room apartment in Pattaya, Thailand
1 room apartment
Pattaya, Thailand
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 25 m²
Floor 7/8
€ 48,356
In advance marketing, a wonderful apartment building in a prime location. Apartments from 24…
1 room apartment in Pattaya, Thailand
1 room apartment
Pattaya, Thailand
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 25 m²
Floor 6/8
€ 47,655
In advance marketing, a wonderful apartment building in a prime location. Apartments from 24…
1 room apartment in Pattaya, Thailand
1 room apartment
Pattaya, Thailand
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 46 m²
Floor 8/8
€ 89,121
There are few places in Thailand that can compete with the ambience that is uniquely Bang Sa…
1 room apartment in Bang Sare, Thailand
1 room apartment
Bang Sare, Thailand
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 34 m²
Floor 2/8
€ 86,420
Each unit is created as a sanctuary that evokes the tranquility of the building's surro…
1 room apartment in Bang Sare, Thailand
1 room apartment
Bang Sare, Thailand
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 34 m²
Floor 2/8
€ 86,420
Each unit is created as a sanctuary that evokes the tranquility of the building's surro…

Properties features in Thailand

condos
studios
1 BHK
2 BHK
3 BHK
4 BHK

Properties features in Thailand

with mountain view
with sea view
with swimming pool
with lake view
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir