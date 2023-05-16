Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Switzerland
  3. Zug

Seaview Residential properties for Sale in Zug, Switzerland

Soon there will be properties
Leave a free request for a search query
Сlicking "Send request ", you agree that REALTING team and real estate agents can contact you by any tupe of communication (telephone or e-mail) . You don't have to buy any property, goods or services. For more information, please read the Terms of Use. Terms of use.

Similar properties in the surrounding area

8 room house in Switzerland, Switzerland
8 room house
Switzerland, Switzerland
Bedrooms 8
Area 600 m²
€ 5,165,386
The bright 3-storey house with an area of 600 sq.m. is located in Coppa, canton of Vaud, Swi…
Mansion 6 bedrooms in District de Lausanne, Switzerland
Mansion 6 bedrooms
District de Lausanne, Switzerland
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 3
Area 430 m²
Number of floors 3
€ 4,551,108
This luxurious spacious mansion has a great location and wonderful views of the lake and the…
Mansion 6 bedrooms in Montreux, Switzerland
Mansion 6 bedrooms
Montreux, Switzerland
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 4
Area 300 m²
Number of floors 4
€ 3,549,864
The perfect combination of sophistication and elegance! This beautiful home is located in th…
4 room house in Switzerland, Switzerland
4 room house
Switzerland, Switzerland
Bedrooms 4
Area 385 m²
€ 2,173,246
The charming house is located in a quiet and secluded place in the municipality of Argento i…
Villa 5 room villa in Distretto di Lugano, Switzerland
Villa 5 room villa
Distretto di Lugano, Switzerland
Bedrooms 5
Area 450 m²
€ 4,912,702
The beautiful villa with panoramic views of the lake is located in a quiet and secluded loca…
Chalet 8 bedrooms in Montreux, Switzerland
Chalet 8 bedrooms
Montreux, Switzerland
Bedrooms 8
Area 400 m²
€ 4,920,388
The luxury mansion is located a short drive from the major city of Montreux, Vo. Villa is lo…
6 room house in Vich, Switzerland
6 room house
Vich, Switzerland
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 6
Area 450 m²
Number of floors 2
€ 4,915,197
This stunning mansion is located between Geneva and Lausanne in close proximity to Lake Gene…
4 room house in Montreux, Switzerland
4 room house
Montreux, Switzerland
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 150 m²
€ 1,160,533
House of 150 m², rooms: 5, bedrooms: 4, terrace. Overlooking the mountains. Layout: bat…
Villa Villa 8 bedrooms in Lugano, Switzerland
Villa Villa 8 bedrooms
Lugano, Switzerland
Bedrooms 8
Bathrooms count 9
Area 887 m²
€ 9,102,216
This exclusive villa is located in a residential, quiet and sunny area. The hill offers a be…
4 room house in Montreux, Switzerland
4 room house
Montreux, Switzerland
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 250 m²
€ 4,232,531
Exclusive stunning duplex with breathtaking lake views. This stunning duplex, located in th…
2 room apartment in Saint-Maurice, Switzerland
2 room apartment
Saint-Maurice, Switzerland
Bedrooms 2
Area 209 m²
€ 2,841,316
Excellent apartment with a total area of 209 sq.m. located 4 km from St. Moritz, Switzerland…
Penthouse 2 bedrooms in Switzerland, Switzerland
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
Switzerland, Switzerland
Bedrooms 2
Area 180 m²
€ 3,727,616
The chic penthouse is located right on the shore of Lake Lago Maggiore in Porto Ronco, Switz…

Properties features in Zug, Switzerland

with mountain view
with swimming pool
with lake view
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir