Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Switzerland
  3. Villas

Seaview Villas for Sale in Switzerland

Ticino
3
Villa To archive
Clear all
1 property total found
Villa 9 room villa in Switzerland, Switzerland
Villa 9 room villa
Switzerland, Switzerland
Bedrooms 12
Area 800 m²
€ 10,137,700

Properties features in Switzerland

with swimming pool
with lake view
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir