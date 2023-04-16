Switzerland
Switzerland
Switzerland
Vaud
Lake Residential properties for sale in Vaud, Switzerland
4 properties total found
Chalet 8 bedrooms
Montreux, Switzerland
400 m²
€ 5,399,877
The luxury mansion is located a short drive from the major city of Montreux, Vo. Villa is lo…
8 room house
Montreux, Switzerland
800 m²
€ 12,035,200
The luxury 800 sqm house is located in Montré, Switzerland. The house has 12 rooms, 8 bedroo…
7 room house
Lausanne, Switzerland
505 m²
€ 5,900,000
The beautiful house is in Lausanne, Vo The house offers magnificent views of the lake and A…
3 room apartment
Montreux, Switzerland
126 m²
€ 800,000
Great apartment located in Montreux, Switzerland. The apartment is located in the centre of …
