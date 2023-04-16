Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Switzerland
  3. Vaud
  4. Houses

Lake Houses for sale in Vaud, Switzerland

Montreux
12
Lausanne
11
Vevey
2
La Tour-de-Peilz
1
Pully
1
House To archive
Clear all
3 properties total found
Chalet 8 bedroomsin Montreux, Switzerland
Chalet 8 bedrooms
Montreux, Switzerland
400 m²
€ 5,399,877
The luxury mansion is located a short drive from the major city of Montreux, Vo. Villa is lo…
8 room housein Montreux, Switzerland
8 room house
Montreux, Switzerland
800 m²
€ 12,035,200
The luxury 800 sqm house is located in Montré, Switzerland. The house has 12 rooms, 8 bedroo…
7 room housein Lausanne, Switzerland
7 room house
Lausanne, Switzerland
505 m²
€ 5,900,000
The beautiful house is in Lausanne, Vo The house offers magnificent views of the lake and A…

Properties features in Vaud, Switzerland

with swimming pool
with beach
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir