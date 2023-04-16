Show property on map Show properties list
Residential properties for sale in Vaud, Switzerland

Montreux
13
Lausanne
11
Vevey
2
La Tour-de-Peilz
1
Pully
1
34 properties total found
4 room housein Montreux, Switzerland
4 room house
Montreux, Switzerland
2 bath 150 m²
€ 1,275,000
House of 150 m², rooms: 5, bedrooms: 4, terrace. Overlooking the mountains. Layout: bat…
Mansion 6 bedroomsin Montreux, Switzerland
Mansion 6 bedrooms
Montreux, Switzerland
4 bath 300 m² Number of floors 4
€ 3,900,000
The perfect combination of sophistication and elegance! This beautiful home is located in th…
4 room housein Montreux, Switzerland
4 room house
Montreux, Switzerland
4 bath 250 m²
€ 4,650,000
Exclusive stunning duplex with breathtaking lake views. This stunning duplex, located in th…
5 room housein Montreux, Switzerland
5 room house
Montreux, Switzerland
5 bath 240 m²
€ 4,900,000
Nice house in a prestigious area. This charming house is located just a few minutes from the…
Villa 3 room villain Montreux, Switzerland
Villa 3 room villa
Montreux, Switzerland
4 bath 210 m² Number of floors 3
€ 2,790,000
Modern comfortable villa of 210 sq.m. with breathtaking views. The location of the villa is…
Mansion 2 bedroomsin Montreux, Switzerland
Mansion 2 bedrooms
Montreux, Switzerland
2 bath 260 m² Number of floors 2
€ 2,495,000
Great location with great lake views. Situated in the charming village of Brent nad Montreux…
9 room housein District de Lausanne, Switzerland
9 room house
District de Lausanne, Switzerland
1 000 m² Number of floors 3
€ 18,000,000
This mansion is ideally located between the city center and the shores of Lake Geneva, in th…
7 room housein District de Lausanne, Switzerland
7 room house
District de Lausanne, Switzerland
6 bath 650 m² Number of floors 3
€ 1,000,000
"The humble charm of the bourgeoisie" is the phrase that best describes this magni…
Mansion 6 bedroomsin District de Lausanne, Switzerland
Mansion 6 bedrooms
District de Lausanne, Switzerland
3 bath 430 m² Number of floors 3
€ 5,000,000
This luxurious spacious mansion has a great location and wonderful views of the lake and the…
6 room housein Vich, Switzerland
6 room house
Vich, Switzerland
6 bath 450 m² Number of floors 2
€ 5,400,000
This stunning mansion is located between Geneva and Lausanne in close proximity to Lake Gene…
Housein Lausanne, Switzerland
House
Lausanne, Switzerland
3 m²
€ 2,331,000
The beautiful house, which combines modernity, comfort and functionality, is located in Le …
Chalet 8 bedroomsin Montreux, Switzerland
Chalet 8 bedrooms
Montreux, Switzerland
400 m²
€ 5,399,877
The luxury mansion is located a short drive from the major city of Montreux, Vo. Villa is lo…
8 room housein Montreux, Switzerland
8 room house
Montreux, Switzerland
800 m²
€ 12,035,200
The luxury 800 sqm house is located in Montré, Switzerland. The house has 12 rooms, 8 bedroo…
7 room housein Lausanne, Switzerland
7 room house
Lausanne, Switzerland
500 m²
€ 7,730,000
Great house in Luthri, a suburb of Lausanne, Switzerland. The residential area is 500 square…
7 room housein Lausanne, Switzerland
7 room house
Lausanne, Switzerland
505 m²
€ 5,900,000
The beautiful house is in Lausanne, Vo The house offers magnificent views of the lake and A…
5 room housein Montreux, Switzerland
5 room house
Montreux, Switzerland
350 m²
€ 3,610,000
The charming house is located in a quiet residential area in the town of Clarance. The prope…
6 room housein La Tour-de-Peilz, Switzerland
6 room house
La Tour-de-Peilz, Switzerland
310 m²
€ 4,000,000
The luxurious home is surrounded by a chic garden in La Tour de Pei, Vo On the grounds ther…
6 room housein Vevey, Switzerland
6 room house
Vevey, Switzerland
456 m²
€ 3,700,000
The beautiful house is located in a peaceful, modern and very prestigious area in Vev, Vaud…
5 room housein Montreux, Switzerland
5 room house
Montreux, Switzerland
420 m²
€ 3,300,000
The beautiful 15th century house and renovated in 2010 is located in the stunning city of M…
7 room housein Pully, Switzerland
7 room house
Pully, Switzerland
300 m²
€ 3,232,000
The lake and mountain view house is located in Puli, Switzerland. The house has 7 bedrooms, …
6 room housein Lausanne, Switzerland
6 room house
Lausanne, Switzerland
350 m²
€ 3,232,000
Wonderful house next to golf courses in Lausanne. The total living area is 350 square meters…
7 room housein Montreux, Switzerland
7 room house
Montreux, Switzerland
380 m²
€ 3,075,678
The lovely home is in a secluded and secure location on the elevations near Montreux, Switz…
5 room housein Lausanne, Switzerland
5 room house
Lausanne, Switzerland
300 m²
€ 2,833,607
The beautiful modern house is located in a quiet corner of Lausanne just two minutes from a…
6 room housein Lausanne, Switzerland
6 room house
Lausanne, Switzerland
459 m²
€ 2,912,000
The beautiful home, located in a quiet area on the hills of Lausanne, is in Switzerland. Lau…
4 room housein Montreux, Switzerland
4 room house
Montreux, Switzerland
240 m²
€ 2,700,000
A cosy house surrounded by a romantic green landscape is in Montreux Beautiful views of Lak…
5 room housein Lausanne, Switzerland
5 room house
Lausanne, Switzerland
386 m²
€ 2,479,454
The delightful 18th century house is close to Lausanne, in Lytree, Vaud. The centre of Lausa…
5 room housein Lausanne, Switzerland
5 room house
Lausanne, Switzerland
386 m²
€ 2,490,000
A nice house in the suburbs of Lausanne (Lytree), Switzerland. The house is located in a pic…
5 room housein Vevey, Switzerland
5 room house
Vevey, Switzerland
315 m²
€ 2,445,000
Excellent house overlooking the lake and mountains is located at the heights of Mon Pelerin…
4 room housein Lausanne, Switzerland
4 room house
Lausanne, Switzerland
220 m²
€ 2,522,500
The wonderful 220 sqm house is located in Forel (Lavo) near Lausanne, Canton of Vaud, Switze…
4 room housein Vich, Switzerland
4 room house
Vich, Switzerland
800 m²
€ 2,387,452
The beautiful 19th century house is located in Pomi, Vo. To all necessary infrastructure: sh…

Properties features in Vaud, Switzerland

