Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Switzerland
  3. Valais Wallis
  4. Apartments for sale

Seaview Apartments for Sale in Valais Wallis, Switzerland

Apartment To archive
Clear all
1 property total found
2 room apartmentin Saint-Maurice, Switzerland
2 room apartment
Saint-Maurice, Switzerland
209 m²
€ 3,118,200
Excellent apartment with a total area of 209 sq.m. located 4 km from St. Moritz, Switzerland…

Properties features in Valais Wallis, Switzerland

with lake view
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir