  1. Realting.com
  2. Switzerland
  3. Ticino

Residential properties for sale in Ticino, Switzerland

Villa Villain Ticino, Switzerland
Villa Villa
Ticino, Switzerland
483 m²
€ 6,900,000
Switzerland Canton Ticino Lake Maggiore Awesome villa in the style of "Liberti" Year of the …
Apartmentin Distretto di Lugano, Switzerland
Apartment
Distretto di Lugano, Switzerland
730 m²
€ 13,938,950
Luxury apartments in Agra, Switzerland. The house in which the apartments are located is loc…
Penthouse 3 bedroomsin Distretto di Lugano, Switzerland
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Distretto di Lugano, Switzerland
145 m²
€ 5,164,300
The luxurious penthouse with panoramic views of the lake is located in Lugano, Switzerland. …
6 room apartmentin Distretto di Lugano, Switzerland
6 room apartment
Distretto di Lugano, Switzerland
683 m²
€ 13,942,100
The luxury furnished apartment, consisting of three apartments, is located in the prestigiou…
4 room housein Ronco sopra Ascona, Switzerland
4 room house
Ronco sopra Ascona, Switzerland
220 m²
€ 2,531,720
The beautiful house is located in Nyon, Canton of Vaud. The villa is just a 2-minute walk fr…
3 room housein Distretto di Lugano, Switzerland
3 room house
Distretto di Lugano, Switzerland
220 m²
€ 1,827,608
A wonderful house overlooking the lake and surrounding town is in Lugano, Switzerland. The h…
3 room housein Ronco sopra Ascona, Switzerland
3 room house
Ronco sopra Ascona, Switzerland
180 m²
€ 2,033,000
Wonderful house located in the village of Zhenolje, 10 minutes from Nyon and 25 minutes fro…
Villa 5 room villain Distretto di Lugano, Switzerland
Villa 5 room villa
Distretto di Lugano, Switzerland
450 m²
€ 5,391,442
The beautiful villa with panoramic views of the lake is located in a quiet and secluded loca…
Villa 4 room villain Brissago, Switzerland
Villa 4 room villa
Brissago, Switzerland
450 m²
€ 8,419,042
The elegant Mediterranean-style villa is located in the popular resort of Brissago, Switzerl…
4 room apartmentin Distretto di Lugano, Switzerland
4 room apartment
Distretto di Lugano, Switzerland
229 m²
€ 3,317,600
Great apartments located in the house are located in the prestigious area of Lugano in Switz…

