Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Switzerland

Mountain View Residential properties for Sale in Switzerland

apartments
18
houses
87
1 property total found
Penthouse 4 rooms in Zug, Switzerland
Penthouse 4 rooms
Zug, Switzerland
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 290 m²
€ 6,500,000

Regions with properties for sale

Vaud
Montreux
Lausanne
Ticino
Geneva
Valais Wallis
Circolo dell Isole

Properties features in Switzerland

with swimming pool
with beach
with lake view
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir