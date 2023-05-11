Switzerland
Realting.com
Switzerland
Lakefront Residential properties for sale in Switzerland
apartments
17
houses
87
Villa 3 room villa
Switzerland, Switzerland
3
380 m²
€ 2,746,533
Villa 3 room villa
Switzerland, Switzerland
3
220 m²
€ 5,056,841
Villa 6 room villa
Switzerland, Switzerland
6
330 m²
€ 6,312,000
Villa 4 room villa
Switzerland, Switzerland
4
750 m²
€ 5,148,783
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
Switzerland, Switzerland
2
180 m²
€ 4,090,870
Apartment
Switzerland, Switzerland
3 m²
€ 2,855,400
4 room apartment
Switzerland, Switzerland
4
225 m²
€ 4,146,600
3 room apartment
Switzerland, Switzerland
3
263 m²
€ 7,796,550
7 room house
Switzerland, Switzerland
7
360 m²
€ 3,837,976
4 room house
Switzerland, Switzerland
4
385 m²
€ 2,385,027
Villa 9 room villa
Switzerland, Switzerland
12
800 m²
€ 10,137,700
Villa Villa
Switzerland, Switzerland
7 m²
€ 7,473,082
Villa 9 room villa
Switzerland, Switzerland
14
450 m²
€ 8,572,400
Chalet 7 bedrooms
Geneva, Switzerland
7
900 m²
€ 54,914,003
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Distretto di Lugano, Switzerland
3
145 m²
€ 5,164,300
Chalet 8 bedrooms
Montreux, Switzerland
8
400 m²
€ 5,399,877
8 room house
Montreux, Switzerland
8
800 m²
€ 12,035,200
6 room house
Geneva, Switzerland
6
540 m²
€ 9,900,000
7 room house
Lausanne, Switzerland
7
505 m²
€ 5,900,000
3 room house
Distretto di Lugano, Switzerland
3
220 m²
€ 1,827,608
Villa 5 room villa
Geneva, Switzerland
5
1 412 m²
€ 25,832,641
Villa 5 room villa
Distretto di Lugano, Switzerland
5
450 m²
€ 5,391,442
Villa 4 room villa
Brissago, Switzerland
4
450 m²
€ 8,419,042
4 room apartment
Distretto di Lugano, Switzerland
4
229 m²
€ 3,317,600
3 room apartment
Montreux, Switzerland
3
126 m²
€ 800,000
Search using the map