Lakefront Houses for sale in Switzerland

18 properties total found
Villa 3 room villa in Switzerland, Switzerland
Villa 3 room villa
Switzerland, Switzerland
Bedrooms 3
Area 380 m²
€ 2,746,533
Villa 6 room villa in Switzerland, Switzerland
Villa 6 room villa
Switzerland, Switzerland
Bedrooms 6
Area 330 m²
€ 6,312,000
Villa 3 room villa in Switzerland, Switzerland
Villa 3 room villa
Switzerland, Switzerland
Bedrooms 3
Area 220 m²
€ 5,056,841
Villa 4 room villa in Switzerland, Switzerland
Villa 4 room villa
Switzerland, Switzerland
Bedrooms 4
Area 750 m²
€ 5,148,783
7 room house in Switzerland, Switzerland
7 room house
Switzerland, Switzerland
Bedrooms 7
Area 360 m²
€ 3,837,976
4 room house in Switzerland, Switzerland
4 room house
Switzerland, Switzerland
Bedrooms 4
Area 385 m²
€ 2,385,027
Villa 9 room villa in Switzerland, Switzerland
Villa 9 room villa
Switzerland, Switzerland
Bedrooms 12
Area 800 m²
€ 10,137,700
Villa Villa in Switzerland, Switzerland
Villa Villa
Switzerland, Switzerland
Area 7 m²
€ 7,473,082
Villa 9 room villa in Switzerland, Switzerland
Villa 9 room villa
Switzerland, Switzerland
Bedrooms 14
Area 450 m²
€ 8,572,400
Chalet 7 bedrooms in Geneva, Switzerland
Chalet 7 bedrooms
Geneva, Switzerland
Bedrooms 7
Area 900 m²
€ 54,914,003
Chalet 8 bedrooms in Montreux, Switzerland
Chalet 8 bedrooms
Montreux, Switzerland
Bedrooms 8
Area 400 m²
€ 5,399,877
8 room house in Montreux, Switzerland
8 room house
Montreux, Switzerland
Bedrooms 8
Area 800 m²
€ 12,035,200
6 room house in Geneva, Switzerland
6 room house
Geneva, Switzerland
Bedrooms 6
Area 540 m²
€ 9,900,000
7 room house in Lausanne, Switzerland
7 room house
Lausanne, Switzerland
Bedrooms 7
Area 505 m²
€ 5,900,000
3 room house in Distretto di Lugano, Switzerland
3 room house
Distretto di Lugano, Switzerland
Bedrooms 3
Area 220 m²
€ 1,827,608
Villa 5 room villa in Geneva, Switzerland
Villa 5 room villa
Geneva, Switzerland
Bedrooms 5
Area 1 412 m²
€ 25,832,641
Villa 5 room villa in Distretto di Lugano, Switzerland
Villa 5 room villa
Distretto di Lugano, Switzerland
Bedrooms 5
Area 450 m²
€ 5,391,442
Villa 4 room villa in Brissago, Switzerland
Villa 4 room villa
Brissago, Switzerland
Bedrooms 4
Area 450 m²
€ 8,419,042

